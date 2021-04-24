The top-seeded LaFayette Lady Ramblers got five goals from Channing Johnson and two from Aleia Harris to pull away and beat eighth-seeded Ringgold, 7-0, in the opening round of the NGAC tournament last Monday.
Johnson and Harris also had assists, as did Malorie Durham, Emma House and Harley Perkins. Mya Woodard had several saves in goal for LaFayette, who led 2-0 at halftime.
Lakeview 1, Saddle Ridge 0
After falling to the Lady Mustangs by four goals in a regular season match last week, the fifth-seeded Lady Warriors responded with a win over fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge in the tournament opener last Monday.
The lone goal came late in the match off the foot of Abbie Rifenberrick, while keeper Lizet Jiminez made seven saves to preserve the victory. Head coach William McDavid said his Lakeview squad “gave their best effort to date”.
Heritage 10, Rossville 0
The second-seeded Lady Generals collected a win over the seventh-seeded Lady Bulldogs in the first round last Monday. Heritage scored its first goal just 42 seconds into the match and never looked back.
Taylor Wade and Zoie St. John each had hat tricks. Wade also collected two assists, while St. John assisted on one goal. Aireanna Williams added a pair of goals. Emilie Freeman netted one goal and added two assists, while Zoe Parham had a goal and an assist.
Defensive standouts included Williams, Freeman, Victoria Gray, Charlotte Hayen, Lilly Krajesky and Kinsey Woodard as keeper Reese Abercrombie earned the clean sheet in goal.
Trion 5, Dade 1
The third-seeded Lady Bulldogs cruised past the sixth-seeded Lady Wolverines in their tournament opener last Monday. Allie Hudgins scored four times in the victory, while Kaylie Dupree added a solo tally.
Heritage 5, Trion 0
In a Thursday afternoon semifinal at Lakeview Middle School, the Lady Generals, down three starters due to injuries, still recorded a shutout to advance to the championship match.
Wade earned a hat trick. St. John had a goal and assisted on three more, while Evie Robison picked up a goal and an assist.
The Heritage defense, led by Gray, Hayen, Krajesky, Williams, Woodard and Anna Bradford, limited the Lady Bulldogs to just two shots on goal. Abercombie made three stops as Heritage improved to 9-1 on the season.
Lakeview 1, LaFayette 0
The Lady Warriors took advantage of a handball in the penalty box as Mia Valdes converted on the shot. It would turn out to be all the offense the Red-and-White would need as keeper Lizet Jimenez kept the Lady Ramblers off the board with several saves.
Lakeview Head coach William McDavid also praised team captain Laura Rodriguez for her play in the midfield and said the victory was “an all-around team effort” against the tournament’s top seed.
Heritage and Lakeview were slated to square off for the girls’ championship on Monday of this week. However, due to newspaper deadlines, results of the final were not available as of press time.