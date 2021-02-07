The Ringgold Lady Tigers would have loved nothing more than to spoil Senior Night for their crosstown rivals last Tuesday and midway through the fourth quarter, it looked as if they might do exactly that.
Heritage, however, had other ideas. Down by a point with 4:21 left in the game, the Lady Generals left no doubt as to the outcome by finishing the game on a 16-0 run to hand the Lady Tigers a loss and get revenge for a loss to Ringgold back on Jan. 23.
In the nightcap, the Generals completed the sweep with a hard-fought win over the Tigers.
Heritage girls 49, Ringgold 34
The Navy-and-Red, who led 23-17 at halftime, took a slim 33-29 lead going into the final period of play. However, Ringgold scored the first five points in the final stanza and took a 34-33 lead on a bucket by Riley Nayadley near the midway point of the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately for the Blue-and-White, it would be their final points of the night.
Matherly connected on her third 3-pointer of the half with 3:36 remaining to put her team back in front by two. Lauren Mock would make two free throws and Kortney McKenzie would hit a big triple from the top of the key with 2:21 to play, boosting the Heritage lead back to seven.
After two misses on their ensuing possession, the Lady Tigers were forced to foul and Matherly would hit both ends of a one-and-one with 1:16 to play. Mock came up with a big block on opposite end of the court and Matherly would hit another one-and-one with a minute to go.
The junior would add two more free throws with 50 seconds left and Mock would add a transition lay-up with 30 seconds remaining to cap the decisive run.
Matherly scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half and Mock finished the game with 16 points. Dayonna Perryman added six, while McKenzie, Gracie Murray and Riley Kokinda all had three points each.
Maggie Reed led the Lady Tigers with 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Nayadley and Rachel Lopez each had seven points. Caroline Hemphill scored five points and dished out three assists, while Baileigh Pitts rounded out the scoring with two.
Heritage boys 59, Ringgold 48
The two combatants traded mini-runs in the first quarter with the Tigers carrying a narrow 14-13 advantage into the second stanza.
The second quarter was more of a back-and-forth affair with neither team taking more than a four-point lead until Kaden Swope’s reverse lay-up with 10 seconds left gave the Generals a 28-24 cushion at the break.
Heritage would open the second half on an 8-2 run to go up by nine less than three minutes into the third quarter. The Generals stretched their lead to 13 by the end of the period and they went up by as many as 17 points, 50-33, early in the fourth.
However, scrappy Ringgold wasn’t finished just yet and reeled off 10 straight points, capped by a 3-pointer from Christian Balistreri with 3:11 to go. Cade Kiniry broke the drought for the Generals, but Luke Rominger came off the bench to drain a trey and suddenly the Heritage lead was down to 52-46 with just over two minutes to play.
But the Generals would go inside to Ty Loveless, who responded with a clutch basket and, following a Ringgold miss, Carter Bell dialed long distance with a huge triple as the clock ticked under two minutes.
Down by 11, Ringgold was able to force a Heritage turnover, but the Tigers returned the favor on the ensuing trip down the court and Loveless would hit a pair of late free throws to seal the win.
Carson Palmer scored 14 points for Heritage. Bell came up big with eight points, while Kiniry, Ryan Heet and Caden Snyder all had seven points apiece. Loveless finished with six points, followed by five from Swope, three by Bryce Travillian and two from Mitchell Kennedy.
Balistreri hit three 3-pointers and paced Ringgold with a career-high 18 points, followed by Daniel Fow with 13. Brevin Massengale and Jayden Williams each collected six. Gage Long picked up five, Rominger added three and Caden Dodson scored two.
Cedartown girls 39, Heritage 28
Friday night in Polk County, the Lady Generals dropped to 14-6 overall and 7-3 in Region 7-AAAA. Heritage led 17-9 at intermission, but KeKe Turner and Qiana Watson accounted for 28 of Cedartown’s 30 points in the second half, sparking their team to the come-from-behind win.
Perryman had nine points for the Lady Generals in the loss. Murray added seven points, while the scoring was rounded out with five from McKenzie, four from Mock and three from Matherly.
Cedartown boys 57, Heritage 54
The Generals rallied from as many as 15 down in the first half to take a one-point lead late. However, the Bulldogs got a late basket off an offensive rebound and escaped with a narrow win.
Snyder connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Generals (14-7, 9-3). Kiniry had 13 points. Palmer finished the night with nine. Collin Swearingin scored four, followed by Kennedy and Travillian with three each and Loveless with two.
Sonoraville girls 68, Ringgold 54
The Lady Tigers led 28-24 at halftime on Friday, but could not hold on as the state-ranked Lady Phoenix rallied for a win David Moss Gymnasium.
Nayadley scored 15 points and Reed finished with 13. Pitts had nine points and seven rebounds. Lopez and Hemphill scored eight points each with Lopez dishing out four assists. Addi Broome rounded out the scoring with one.
Sonoraville boys 62, Ringgold 43
Friday’s nightcap saw the Phoenix jump out to a 15-point lead at intermission as they handed the Tigers a home loss. Williams had 13 points for Ringgold (1-17, 1-13), followed by Balistreri with 10, including a pair of threes. Dodson had six points and Fow added four.
The scoring was completed by three each from Long and Cooper Sexton and two apiece from Massengale and Rominger.
Ringgold girls 61, LaFayette 31
Lopez scored 20 points and dished out eight assists for Ringgold (13-8, 8-6), while Nayadley recorded a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double in the make-up game victory Saturday in Ringgold. Reed added seven points, followed by six from Jade Gainer, five each from Pitts and Broome and three from Hemphill.
Sonoraville JV girls 43, Ringgold 24Hannah Scott had seven points and Cady Helton added five in a game earlier on Friday afternoon. Leiah Henderson had four points and Serenity Russell finished with three. The scoring was rounded out by two points each from Addie Andrews, Ava Keener and Sophie Reed.