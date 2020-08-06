Catoosa County resident Stuart O’Bryant says that watching recent news about racial tensions in the United States has really bothered him.
“Not everyone is full of hate,” he says. “I believe God created Adam and Eve and we’re all descended from them. We’re all part of the same family and we’re all equal.”
O’Bryant, who is 72 years old and likes to share that he has ancestors who fought on both sides in the Civil War, says that while he grew up in a largely white area that his parents were without prejudice and he grew up the same way.
“When I was young, not even old enough to drive,” says O’Bryant, “I had a paper route about five or six miles long. One day a week, I would go around to the houses and collect the money for the paper. In the upper class part of Tunnel Hill there were people who didn’t care if I got paid or not. But there was one black family that always met me at the door and paid me.”
O’Bryant says there were two African-American bachelors who lived together near his family and liked to go fox hunting. “My father-in-law liked fox hunting, too, and they would all go together.”
“I was drafted into the Army in 1966,” O’Bryant says. “We were all young men, 19 to 21 years old, some black, some white. I served with some great men of both races.”
“It’s just been on my mind,” says O’Bryant. “We’re all one family. God created us all equally.”