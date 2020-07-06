Catoosa County and anyone else who wished to join in celebrated Independence Day with music, craft and food vendors and a spectacular display of fireworks on the Fourth of July at the Colonnade in Ringgold.
“The Fireworks and Fun Festival was an amazing Fourth of July community event,” says Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy Jackson, “led by Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry and supported by the Catoosa County Commissioners.”
“County departments and employees provided services that made this event such a great success,” Jackson says.
The Catoosa Chamber, says Jackson, coordinated with food vendors, “including Your Pie Pizza, Catering by Alan, Belaire Catering, Kona Ice, Choo Choo Kettlecorn, Rib On My Shoulder BBQ, and My Hands-Your Memories Baked Goods” to bring a wide variety of food to the festival.
Jackson says the businesses were taking a risk to participate since this was a first-time event and in light of the challenges they’ve faced due to COVID-19, but they wanted to be part of the community and celebration.
“The food was delicious,” says Jackson. “The live music, craft show, kids’ activities and cruise-in were entertaining. The fireworks show was breathtaking! The Catoosa County community was ready to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday together!”