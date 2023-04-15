Dean Krech

Dean Krech of Johnson, Hickey, & Murchison P.C. reported audit results to the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners at its April 4 meeting.

 Screenshot

Catoosa County commissioners received good news at its April 4 meeting. Dean Krech, of the auditing firm Johnson, Hickey, & Murchison, P.C., appeared before the Board of Commissioners to report on his company’s audit of the county’s financial records.

The goal, Krech said, was to get to an opinion on the county's overall financial statements to tell whether or not it's in good order. “We’re not looking at every transaction -- we can’t,” Krech said. “We look at a lot. We check SPLOST funds to see if they’re being used as intended. We look at purchasing procedures to make sure the bidding is proper.”

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In