Catoosa County commissioners received good news at its April 4 meeting. Dean Krech, of the auditing firm Johnson, Hickey, & Murchison, P.C., appeared before the Board of Commissioners to report on his company’s audit of the county’s financial records.
The goal, Krech said, was to get to an opinion on the county's overall financial statements to tell whether or not it's in good order. “We’re not looking at every transaction -- we can’t,” Krech said. “We look at a lot. We check SPLOST funds to see if they’re being used as intended. We look at purchasing procedures to make sure the bidding is proper.”
The company looked at lot more, too. Krech said four auditors spent 500-600 hours onsite and another 120 hours was spent at his company’s office on the audit, which covered one year ending Sept. 30, 2022.
Krech said Catoosa County had a “clean” report, with very few problems. He said the county has assets amounting to $469 million with a positive net position (equity) of $457 million.
Only solid waste and public works recorded a deficit -- of $5 million, with $2 million in assets and $7 million in liability.
The county’s equity, said Krech, grew by $15.7 million over the previous year.
The county’s revenues, $76.6 million, were up by $21 million over the previous year, largely due, said Krech, to rental income from the old Hutcheson Hospital building and to $5.8 million from the American Recovery Act.
Taxes, said Krech, made up 63% of the county’s income. Total government-wide expenses came to $61 million, $2 million over the previous year.
Public safety accounted for 35% of the county’s expenditures and public works for 32%.
Krech said the only debt his company found was with the development authority -- $850,000 that he said was well-secured with undeveloped land.
“You have a fantastic accounting staff you should be proud of,” Krech told commissioners. “You have a good set of internal controls, you’re in good standing, exceeding budget and growing.”
“Your financial records are in good shape,” said Krech. “You should be proud of that.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.