Bus ESPLOST

Superintendent Chance Nix said, “2023 is going to be very exciting in Catoosa County Public Schools (CCPS). With ESPLOST 6, we are completing facility equitability projects including a new theater at Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School, and we are opening the From HERE to CAREER Academy. Opening the College and Career Academy is an important step in our Georgia Charter System contract, and the community will see more college and career-focused initiatives in kindergarten through twelfth grade. School safety and student achievement are always our top priorities, and we will continue to focus on these objectives.”

Our community overwhelmingly approved the 6th Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in March 2021, and it is very exciting to see new construction, facility equitability, and maintenance projects in the district. With ESPLOST 6, we have renovated the auditorium at Tiger Creek Elementary School. At LFO we are completing facility equitability projects by replacing the tennis courts, enhancing the baseball and softball complexes and field houses, purchasing new fencing and bleachers for the baseball and softball stadiums, and building a new theater.

