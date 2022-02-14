Superintendent Denia Reese has led Catoosa County Public Schools since 2005. Superintendent Reese and the Board of Education have achieved significant accomplishments during her tenure:
- CCPS became a leader in Georgia in school safety. With ESPLOST V, the district installed the SIELOX Crisis Lockdown Alert Status System (CLASS) in every school to improve communication with law enforcement in case of an emergency. With community support to secure schools, front-door access systems were installed in every school so visitors must provide identification and prove a relationship with a student or an appointment with staff to enter the building.
- Let’s Get CONNECTed! CCPS launched a 1:1 technology initiative so every student has access to a personal technology device to prepare students to live and work productively in a technology-rich environment. The 1:1 initiative has been very successful in improving student achievement, and it enabled the district to successfully transition to full digital learning when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
- Maintaining facility equitability became a significant focus for the Board of Education and Superintendent Reese when the system opened Heritage High School in 2008 to relieve overcrowding at the county’s two existing high schools. ESPLOST IV and V included facility equitability projects at LFO and RHS, and ESPLOST VI completes high school projects with the new theater at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School.
- CCPS became a Georgia Charter School System in 2016 to increase stakeholder engagement to improve student achievement. As a Charter System, each school has a Local School Governance Team (LSGT) that makes decisions for the school to improve achievement based on the school’s demographics.
- CCPS was approved for a Georgia College and Career Academy and earned a $3,000,000 grant from the Technical College System of Georgia to build a new school.
Superintendent Reese announced her retirement in September 2021. She has worked in the system for 41 years, and she has been superintendent for 17 years. While she will leave the system on March 31, 2022, she has prepared the system for the 2022 initiatives.
- The system broke ground for the LFO Performing Arts Theater in September 2021. Superintendent Reese said, “I am very proud of the facility equitability projects we have completed at LFO over the past ten years. I was so excited to break ground for the Performing Arts Theater at LFO for our talented students and the Lakeview Community.”
- The system broke ground for the From HERE to CAREER College and Career Academy in October 2021. Superintendent Reese and the Board of Education began “Listening Luncheons” with business and community leaders in 2016 to determine support for a Georgia College and Career Academy in Catoosa County. Superintendent Reese said, “A dream came true for me when we broke ground for the From HERE to CAREER Academy. I had a wonderful family, but my parents couldn’t help me envision a future outside the Lakeview community. A teacher gave me a dream, and with the From HERE to CAREER Academy, CCPS will enable students to develop technical and professional skills to connect to a brilliant future.” She added, “I look forward to the grand opening of this new school in August 2023.”
- The Board of Education adopted a new 5-year strategic plan in December 2021. The Board of Education surveyed stakeholders and the new plan is based on responses from parents, business leaders, and community members. Superintendent Reesse said, “Overwhelmingly, stakeholders said the school system must prepare students for life after high school. Stakeholders expect students to have the soft skills and work ethic to be successful in college and career. This survey determined the focus of the new strategic plan.”
- CCPS will participate in COGNIA reaccreditation in March 2022. COGNIA is a nonprofit, accreditation organization that conducts external reviews of PreK-12 schools and school systems with the goal of evaluating, verifying, and improving school quality. Accreditation serves as the recognition that systems meet high quality standards, engage in continuous improvement, and produce sustainable results.
- CCPS will renew Charter System status. As a Georgia Charter System, parents, business leaders, and community members have greater authority in school-level decision-making through Local School Governance Teams (LSGTs). Georgia Charter Systems are given flexibility with state board rules and Department of Education guidelines in exchange for higher student achievement. Superintendent Reese said, “Becoming a Georgia Charter System in 2016 has definitely contributed to improving student achievement in the system. Charter systems receive additional funding, and the Board of Education decided to direct these funds to each school. LSGTs determine how to spend these additional funds based on school demographics. CCPS is the only Charter System that directs additional funding to schools.”
- CatoosaCONNECTS focus for the future. The new strategic plan and Georgia Charter System contract will focus on preparing students for college and career. Superintendent Reese said, “The school system began 2022 with a K-12 focus on preparing students for careers, knowing that some students will pursue higher education and some will go directly into the workforce.”
- CatoosaCONNECTS focuses on strategic partnerships to support K-12 initiatives: (1) Elementary School Focus -- Career Exposure to help our young students think about the question, “What do I want to be?” (2) Middle School Focus -- Career Exploration to help students answer the question, “What careers are a good fit for me?” (3) High School Focus -- Career Experiences to enable students to answer the questions, “What is my plan to begin a career?,” and “What do I need to do in high school to achieve my career goals?”
Partnerships with the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and the Junior Achievement Discovery Center in Dalton, as well as implementation of YouScience Aptitude and Interest Assessments in middle and high school, will support the system in achieving these goals. Superintendent Reese said, “I’ve always been overwhelmed by the support from businesses and community members. To achieve stakeholders’ expectations for student success is going to require even stronger partnerships. Catoosa County citizens are ‘champions for our children’ and I am excited about the new opportunities the CatoosaCONNECTS initiative will provide for our students.”
In conclusion, Superintendent Reese added, “I can’t imagine a better career than working in Catoosa County Public Schools. I loved being a classroom teacher and elementary school principal, and I have been honored to lead the system as Superintendent of Schools for 17 years. I listen to stories from superintendents in other districts, and I’m always grateful for the Board of Education I work with and the supportive community I serve. It was a very hard decision to retire, but when I evaluated where we are as a school district, I realized I’d completed my goals. 2022 is a new beginning, and I couldn’t be more honored to ‘Pass the Baton’ to Charles, ‘Chance,’ Nix. I’ve watched Mr. Nix during his career in Catoosa County Public Schools, and I’m confident he is the right leader to take our system into the future. From the bottom of my heart, I thank this community. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better career.”