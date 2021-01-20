Parents of 4-year-old children who live in Catoosa County may enter their child’s name in the drawing for the lottery-funded Georgia prekindergarten classes from Feb. 1 through March 3, 2021.
The Request for Enrollment Form is available at all primary and elementary schools in Catoosa County (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and may also be completed at the Student Enrollment Center at 108 High Street in Ringgold, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm).
A public drawing to award available Pre-K assignments will be held virtually on the Catoosa County Public Schools’ website on Thursday, April 15, at 9 a.m. Parents or legal guardians who would like to have their child’s name entered in the drawing must complete and return a Request for Enrollment Form between Feb. 1 and March 3. Any request received after March 3 will be placed on the school system’s waiting list after the lottery drawing is completed.
Pre-K enrollment is open and nondiscriminatory, based on a public lottery among those eligible to participate. Children will not be denied participation on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability.