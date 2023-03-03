Rec

Anyone interested in officiating baseball, softball, volleyball, or soccer (ages 15 and up) are welcome to support the programs by contacting Alivia Lopez at 706-891-4199, or by email at Alivia.lopez@catoosa.rec. No experience is necessary, training is provided.

 Contributed

A record number of spring sports participants are signed up for the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 season for baseball, softball, soccer, and volleyball. As of March 1, 957 Catoosa County residents had registered, surpassing the previous record of 867 registrants.

“The surge in participation reflects our community’s appreciation for our Parks and Rec staff, facilities, programs, and activities,” said Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Director Alex Harrison. “Catoosa County residents enjoy programs that bring people together, with the benefits of recreation, physical activity, team building, and friendly competition.”

