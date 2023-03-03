Anyone interested in officiating baseball, softball, volleyball, or soccer (ages 15 and up) are welcome to support the programs by contacting Alivia Lopez at 706-891-4199, or by email at Alivia.lopez@catoosa.rec. No experience is necessary, training is provided.
A record number of spring sports participants are signed up for the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 season for baseball, softball, soccer, and volleyball. As of March 1, 957 Catoosa County residents had registered, surpassing the previous record of 867 registrants.
“The surge in participation reflects our community’s appreciation for our Parks and Rec staff, facilities, programs, and activities,” said Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Director Alex Harrison. “Catoosa County residents enjoy programs that bring people together, with the benefits of recreation, physical activity, team building, and friendly competition.”
Catoosa County Parks and Recreation, in a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods, will provide participating families with a 20% off shopping opportunity for clothing and gear at its Chattanooga location from March 17 through March 20.
Anyone interested in officiating baseball, softball, volleyball, or soccer (ages 15 and up) are welcome to support the programs by contacting Alivia Lopez at 706-891-4199, or by email at Alivia.lopez@catoosa.rec. No experience is necessary, training is provided.
More information about spring sports and the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department is available at www.catoosa.com and on the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.