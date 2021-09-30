The Catoosa County Conservation District presented its 2021 scholarship to Mikayla Dycus at it monthly meeting held on June 11.
The Catoosa County Conservation District Scholarship is intended to reward and assist students who are dedicated to soil and water conservation and interested in pursuing a career in an agricultural related field.
Dycus is a 2018 honor graduate of Ringgold High School. She grew up on her family’s second-generation poultry and cattle farm in Ringgold. She was very involved in Future Farmers of America throughout high school, where she served as an officer for two years and competed in their Career and Leadership Development events.
These experiences motivated her to continue the family legacy of agriculture and pursue a career in the agricultural field. She is a third-year student at the University of Georgia majoring in animal science; she will complete her undergraduate studies a year early and will further her education through UGA’s Graduate Ruminant Nutrition program next year. She hopes to use her education and her knowledge of conservation to benefit the cattle industry while promoting the implementation of best management practices on cattle operations that will protect water quality and improve soil health.