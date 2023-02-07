Catoosa County Chamber board of directors

Even just a few weeks into 2023, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce is at the beginning of the most impactful year yet.

The Chamber calendar is full of networking events, ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings, and unique ways to connect with our community. Chamber events include Chamber Luncheons, Catoosa Women’s Network Luncheons, Cards & Coffee events, Leads Groups weekly meetings, the Shop Local Breakfast, and FOUR signature annual events. The Celebrate Catoosa Gala and Casino Night will be held at The Colonnade on March 4th. The Catoosa Golf Classic is being held at Windstone Golf Club on May 9th. The Catoosa County Run, White & Blue 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held on July 1st at the Benton Place Campus. The Showcase Catoosa Business Expo will be held on November 9th at The Colonnade. We welcome the Catoosa County community to come out and take part in each of these events. Information about Chamber events and programs is available on our website, catoosaconnects.com, or our social media pages.

