The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce will host a town hall meeting Monday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at The Colonnade to help citizens understand the proposed Redevelopment Powers Act, which will be on the ballot for Election Day, Nov. 2.
The referendum, if approved by voters, would allow Catoosa County and the cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe to use the Redevelopment Powers listed under Georgia law (OCGA 36-44) to fund public infrastructure for economic development in a Tax Allocation District (TAD). This funding mechanism would leverage expected taxes from TADs in advance of development to pay for public infrastructure, with risk being assumed by developers and not the taxing authorities.
Citizens are invited to learn and ask questions during the Oct. 4 town hall at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. For more information about the town hall, contact Catoosa County Economic Development Authority Director Keith Barclift at keith.barclift@catoosa.com.