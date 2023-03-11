The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce hosted over 300 attendees at the Celebrate Catoosa Gala and Casino Night on Saturday, March 4, at The Colonnade in Ringgold.
The Chamber Gala Committee (chair Darlene Cutler, Katina Williams, Lecia Guthrie, Bobbie Waters, Tami Rich, Russell Fritze, Chuck and Sam Bowers, Rhonda James, Kathleen Combs, Wanda Harris, Holly Lehmann, Jason Jones, Amy Jackson, Debbie Hughes, Mary Dunlap, Shirley Watts and Bobby Daniels) planned a fun evening with annual award presentations, a silent auction, a photo booth, dancing, and casino games.
The attendees enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by Belaire Catering and Mike Key Entertainment and Photography provided sound, lighting, deejay, and photography services.
The Gala was sponsored by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Steven M. Henry Construction, Builtwell Bank, Food City, and Hospice of Chattanooga. The Beverage Sponsor was Chasing Down Daydreams Travel and the award sponsor was PruittHealth.
2022 board Chair Wil Stiles with Flegal Insurance and 2023 board chair Mike Key with The Canopy at Boynton Ridge shared the stage to host the event.
The event celebrated the business community and several individuals who have contributed greatly. It was our pleasure to present the following 2022 Chamber Business Awards.
Citizen of the Year
The 2022 Catoosa County Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Charlie Whitmire. This is a prestigious award that goes to a resident of Catoosa County who has performed meritorious service beyond that which would be expected of a citizen. Charlie Whitmire, owner of Whitmire Construction, is celebrating 50 years in the quality home building business in 2023. The list of organizations that he and Frankie, his wife of 56 years, have supported over the years is extremely long and includes among others: Stocking Full of Love, YMCA, Sexual Assault Center, Kiwanis of Fort Oglethorpe, Primary Healthcare, Children’s Advocacy Center, Catoosa County DFACS, and almost any softball team you can think of, including UTC, LFO and Ringgold. Charlie is known for giving back anonymously and being willing to lend a helping hand, whether it be to an individual, an organization, a team, or a family, “because it is the right thing to do.” He has done his best to contribute to ensure that children and families in Catoosa County have opportunities to thrive.
Hall of Fame
The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Award was presented to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. This award is given to a person who has performed service above and beyond that which would be expected of a citizen. This service should be exemplified as community service at large. Service can include individual, patriotic, organizational, and/or business accomplishments and community activities that have resulted in a better community for all.
Gary Sisk is a life-long Catoosa County resident and is married to his wonderful wife, Meredith and has two lovely daughters, Jessica and Maddie. He has a passion for making our community safer and better for our families. He believes that investing time and energy into our youth will keep us all safer and allows less fortunate children to reach goals that they might not ordinarily set.
As Catoosa County sheriff, Gary helps provide a safe environment for all of us, however he goes above and beyond to help provide resources for basic needs for those who require assistance to thrive. He has led the effort to provide Christmas toys for over 1,000 children each year for more than three decades through the Catoosa County Stocking Full of Love program, as well as resources to help less fortunate individuals and families for basic needs of food, clothing, and funds for electricity through the Catoosa Benevolence Fund. Many community non-profit organizations rely on his leadership as he communicates the known needs for children, especially as he serves on the North Georgia YMCA board and is instrumental in the “Link at the Y” program for “at-risk” youth. Sheriff Sisk and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office hold many law enforcement awards, but he definitely doesn’t stop there.
Additional youth organization boards on which Sheriff Sisk serves include: Catoosa County Schools Partnership Program, Catoosa County Children’s Fund, Catoosa County College and Career Academy, Catoosa County Collaborative, Catoosa County Citizens for Adult Literacy, Southern Cross Ministries and Children’s Advocacy Center.
- Chairman’s Award: Brad Denton, Flegal Insurance
- Ambassador of the Year: Geo Mejia, Edward Jones
- Non-Profit of the Year: The Sexual Assault Victims Advocacy Center, Executive Director Christy Lawson
- New Business of the Year: dWELLing Decor & Apparel, Co-owner Lindsey McClure
- Micro Business of the Year: Customized Gift Baskets, Bobbie Waters
- Small Business of the Year: Real Agents Realty Company, Ian O’Shea
- Medium Business of the Year: LeaderOne Financial, Nathaniel Hubbard
- Large Business of the Year: Metro Boiler Tube Company Inc., Mark Collins
Chamber President and CEO Amy Jackson said, “It is with extreme excitement and gratitude that we present these 2022 Chamber annual awards to acknowledge the individuals and businesses that contribute so much to the quality of life in Catoosa County. We are thankful for all of our members and look forward to 2023. We invite you to become a part of the largest organization promoting business in Catoosa County, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce.”