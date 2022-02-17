Catoosa County commissioners and economic developers have officially thrown their support behind plans for a $130 million-plus hospital to be built in Ringgold.
The county’s Board of Commissioners and the county’s Development Authority late last year approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia.
CHI’s current hospital building in Fort Oglethorpe, called CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia and located at 100 Gross Crescent Circle, is nearly 70 years old, with some portions of the hospital dating back to 1904.
The new hospital, which will also be called CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia but located at 4750 Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold, will replace the Fort Oglethorpe facility.
The new hospital will feature state-of-the-art inpatient beds, including an intensive care unit (ICU), a full-service emergency department, and operating rooms and procedural suites. Plans include 64 medical/surgical beds, an emergency department with support services and related on-site infrastructure.
The new hospital will connect to the current CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Center and CHI Memorial Parkway medical office building on Battlefield Parkway, creating a single campus and establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.
Construction of the new hospital is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022, with a targeted completion date of mid-2024.
CHI officially announced its plans to build a new facility in June 2021.
The MOU urges the Georgia Department of Community Health to approve CHI Memorial Georgia’s certificate of need (CON) for the new hospital and expresses support by proposing the issuance of revenue bonds of up to $40 million, about 30% of total project cost, by the CCDA, Catoosa County government public information officer John Pless said in a press release Dec. 17.
Payment of the bonds’ principal and interest will be made by CHI Memorial Georgia and does not obligate Catoosa County and the CCDA to use any public funds or levy taxes for the project, Pless said.
A CON is required in order to build a new health-care facility. The CON process is to secure the appropriate state regulatory approvals to advance the project and begin construction, CHI said. CHI filed a CON in December.
CHI Memorial filed a formal Letter of Intent (LOI) on Nov. 17 outlining details of the project, including a projected total investment of more than $130 million “to better serve its healthcare ministry in North Georgia,” CHI said in a news release on Nov. 18.
“CHI Memorial is a trusted and valuable partner providing high-quality health care for Catoosa County citizens, and we are thankful for their continued commitment to enhance our quality of life with a proposed new, state-of-the-art facility,” Catoosa County Commission chairman Steven Henry said in the press release. “Our Board of Commissioners fully supports CHI Memorial’s mission and commitment to North Georgia that will benefit local families for generations to come.”
“The MOU demonstrates our county’s commitment to provide access to high-quality health care and continued economic vitality by bringing good paying jobs and future community investment opportunities,” Catoosa County Development Authority board chairman Rick Partain said. “The bond financing proposal reflects our desire to make our community an even more attractive place to live and work without taxpayer obligations for the project.”