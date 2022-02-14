Late last year Catoosa County accepted the transfer and donation of the building and land that is headquarters for the hospital in Fort Oglethorpe.
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, formerly Hutcheson Medical Center, and the land it sits on are valued at nearly $10 million, according to John Pless, county government public information officer.
The county’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) board approved the transaction.
Plans for a new $130-plus million hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold are underway.
The new hospital, which will also be called CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, will feature state-of-the-art inpatient beds, including an intensive care unit (ICU), a full-service emergency department, and operating rooms and procedural suites. Plans include 64 medical/surgical beds, an emergency department with support services, and related on-site infrastructure.
The new hospital will connect to the current CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Center and CHI Memorial Parkway medical office building on Battlefield Parkway, creating a single campus and establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.
Construction of the new hospital is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022, with a targeted completion date of mid-2024.
Pless said CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will continue to serve North Georgia through a leasing agreement with the EDA until the new hospital is built.
The hospital in Fort Oglethorpe, located at 100 Gross Crescent Circle, was built in 1953, he said. It is 378,000 square feet, sitting on 30 acres and owned by Enots LLC.
The donation to the EDA will allow the community to maintain control of future development on the campus while CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia continues to operate from its facilities in the main building, Pless said.
“We are excited to begin the process of including community input with the goal of having a master plan for the site completed by mid to late 2022,” Catoosa County EDA Director Keith Barclift said in December. “Even if the EDA decides not to redevelop the property, having community ownership allows us to work with a redevelopment partner whose vision aligns with that of the community.”
“The hospital has been a cornerstone of our community for generations,” Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry said in December. “With this agreement, the hospital serves a new purpose to enhance economic development and further strengthen community relationships.”
Don Stilwell is editor for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.