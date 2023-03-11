Within a short time, Black’s post had received 400 comments. Chicken supporter Tonya Rogers printed the comments and searched them for individual pro-chicken and anti-chicken votes. “I didn’t count repeat comments by the same person,” said Rogers.
The count came to over 200 for chickens and nine against (with two of those being from Chattanooga residents).
Rogers thanked Black at the March 8 commission meeting for allowing people to comment on his Facebook page.
A few of the comments
"I see nothing wrong with people having chickens on their property. I personally don’t have any but a lot of my neighbors do and they don’t bother me in the least. We do after all supposedly still live in a free country…" — Andy Johnson
"If a neighborhood wants to put 'no chickens' in their covenant, by all means do so. But for the county to make that ruling is ridiculous. We already have enough laws telling us what we can do on our own property." — Libby Storey Kennedy
"I'm here for the comments to hear both sides. I personally am torn. On one hand, I would love to have chickens of my own to feed my family, etc. On the other hand, I used to live near property that kept chickens and I am telling you, they will be loud and there will be a smell. There has to be very specific guidelines if chickens are to be allowed. Quantity, maybe. Certain coops, maybe…" — MaryAnn Aquino Campbell
"I can’t understand the opposition to chickens. No different than living next to a blue tick hound that bellows all the time. Or, next to someone who shoots a 50 caliber BMG round on their land next to my subdivision." — Steve Spence
"Let them have chickens. As long as they are not running free. I pay taxes and do not like being told what to do on my property. My neighbor had chickens and they didn't bother us at all." — Johnny Bruce
"Any animal can be an issue. Dogs and cats can be nuisances and smell. I think the problem is that not everyone owning chickens, just like some dog and cat owners, will not be responsible or respectful of others' property. Does the county control the issues with other animals? Probably not...I would think that is impossible in a county our size. So if your neighbor moves in with chickens and does not take care to control the smell and keep them contained, then what? And what's next, pigs, goats or other farm animals in a subdivision? I love all of those animals but on my rural land, not in a subdivision." — Lori Payne Moore
"I live in a subdivision that neighbors have chickens. I also have neighbors who have dogs. Guess which one never poops in my yard. 100% yes to chickens as long as they are cooped and fenced." — Kerri Baker
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.