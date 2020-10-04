There have been plenty of good games, and a fair share of not-so-good games, in the long and storied rivalry between LFO and Ringgold.
But Friday night’s contest, the 75th all-time meeting between the Warriors and the Tigers, is destined to be remembered as a great one.
After falling behind 13-0 midway through the first quarter, the Tigers would rally for a 20-16 victory in what was a playoff atmosphere at Tommy Cash Stadium.
Ringgold head coach Robert Akins said it was a solid all-around team effort, but gave plenty of credit to the team his Tigers faced.
“Let me say this about LFO and Coach (Bo) Campbell. We knew they were going to come out here fighting,” Akins said. “They changed their whole offense this past week and it kind of set us back a little bit. We made some mistakes in the first half, but I thought that our defense got better, especially at the end. We (also) got more resilient on offense in the second half and blocked better.
“We’re just glad to get out of here with a win. Hat’s off to LFO, but hat’s off to my kids and my coaches too. We really pressed hard to make corrections at halftime and I think we got better in the second half.”
Needing an offensive spark, LFO (0-4, 0-2) installed a new spread offense in the week leading up to the game and gave junior Will Carroll the start at quarterback, while moving Malachi Powell to linebacker to give the Warriors some extra physicality on defense.
Carroll responded with a 16-yard touchdown run on the Warriors’ first possession of night, set up a 46-yard gain from tailback Jacob Brown. Then, after the LFO defense forced a three-and-out, Carroll electrified the home crowd with a 72-yard return for a score and LFO took a 13-0 lead just 4:29 into the contest as the Red-and-White looked to make it four in a row over their longtime rivals.
Ringgold (2-2, 1-1) answered with a very impressive 18-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:32 off the clock and ended with Kori Dumas scoring from a yard out with 54 seconds left in the opening stanza. Tigers quarterback Mason Parker accounted for 61 yards on the march.
After an exchange of punts, Jordan Garnica stepped in front of a pass by Carroll and returned it 10 yards to the Warriors’ 13-yard line and Dumas would eventually cover the final four yards, again out of the wildcat formation, as Landon Eaker’s PAT made it 14-13 in favor of Ringgold with 3:52 left in the half.
LFO, however, responded an eight-play drive in just over three minutes. It ended with a 46-yard Al Hastick field goal that staked the hosts to a 16-14 lead at the break.
With neither team being able to score of its first possession of the third quarter, LFO took possession for the second time in the half at its own 19 and proceeded to take nearly nine minutes off the clock on a lengthy drive.
A 28-yard, third-down catch on a wheel route by Jevonnie Womble kept the chains moving and Campbell would roll the dice moments later. Forgoing a punt, he put the ball in Carroll’s hands on fourth-and-eight at the Ringgold 38 and was rewarded with a 10-yard gain by his quarterback to keep the drive alive.
Another 10-yard gain by Carroll four plays later would give the Warriors first-and-goal at the 9, while three runs would cover eight more yards. But on fourth-and-goal from the 1, the drive was snuffed out as a high snap was recovered by Ringgold’s Cole Carlock at the 6.
With just 6:49 showing on the clock and still trailing by two, the Tigers began what would be the game-winning drive. Ringgold threw the ball just once in the 11-play march. Malachi Hill had a big 23-yard run, which was followed by a 16-yard burst by Peyton Williams that gave his team first-and-goal at the LFO 4.
One play later, senior Price Pennington found a gap on the right side of the line and powered his way into the endzone with just 3:04 to go. However, a failed conversion run would keep the lead at just four points.
Needing a touchdown to retake the lead, Carroll ran for 17 yards and Womble picked up 13, while 15 additional yards were tacked on following a Ringgold personal foul that moved the ball all the way down to the Tigers 25-yard line.
However, the Ringgold defense would stiffen and put up one final stand.
They stuffed a first-down run and forced an incomplete pass one play after the Warriors lost five additional yards on a penalty. Womble managed 14 yards on a third-and-18 call and the ball game would come down to fourth-and-four from the Tigers’ 19 with just under a minute remaining.
But whatever play was called in the Warriors’ huddle never came to fruition as another high snap led to another Tiger fumble recovery at the 29-yard line, effectively sealing the win.
Akins said his defense was able to make the plays when it had to make them the most.
“I’m proud of them for bowing their necks,” he explained. “Coach (Houston) White and our defensive staff do a great job. Last week (against North Murray) wasn’t indicative of what we’re capable of doing. But we still have to get better each and every week and hopefully we’ll play a better game against Murray County.”
Parker was an efficient 12 of 16 in the air for 102 yards to five different receivers. Williams led Ringgold with four catches for 39 yards and had a team-best 74 yards rushing on 10 carries. Dumas added 69 yards on 13 attempts, while Parker rushed 11 times for 43 yards.
Carroll went 3 of 7 in the air for 53 yards for LFO, all to Womble. Carroll also ran the ball 21 times for 90 yards, while Brown had 14 carries for a season-high 139 yards. Womble also picked up 32 yards on nine carries.
“I was really proud of our guys,” Campbell said. “We decided to change our offense (last) Sunday and we were wondering how the kids would adjust. But the great thing about these kids is that they are guys that want to win and compete. We came up on the losing side of this one, but I was proud of the effort, especially learning a new offense in just three days and doing a good job with it.
“We just have to take advantage of our opportunities, finish drives and get stops when we need to on defense. We do all that and we’ll be alright.”
Ringgold will travel to Murray County (1-3, 0-2) this Friday night, while LFO is scheduled to back at home to face Coahulla Creek (1-2, 0-1).