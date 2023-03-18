Chicken shirt

Chicken supporters sometimes wear yellow shirts with a chicken silhouette and the words "Don't tread on me" to Catoosa Commission meetings.

Chickens were not on the agenda for the March 7 Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meeting, but chicken supporters showed up anyway to continue their battle for egg-laying hens on their property.

One question that was repeated during the public appearances segment of the meeting, when citizens can share what is on their minds, was: Where is the code that says backyard chickens are currently prohibited?

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

