Chickens were not on the agenda for the March 7 Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meeting, but chicken supporters showed up anyway to continue their battle for egg-laying hens on their property.
One question that was repeated during the public appearances segment of the meeting, when citizens can share what is on their minds, was: Where is the code that says backyard chickens are currently prohibited?
County Attorney Chad Young confirmed at the previous meeting that it is his understanding of the code that if nothing changes about it, backyard chickens are prohibited. Most of the commissioners made it clear that they accepted this interpretation of the code; some have been silent about it.
Local resident and attorney Christine Lawson said during the March 7 meeting that while some people have been cited for having chickens, no part of the UDC (unified development code) was listed on their citations to let them know what specific code they had violated.
Resident Candy Hullender asked commissioners, “Who is the gatekeeper of the UDC? Who knows those codes like the back of their hand?”
“I have sincere questions,” Hullender said, “and I need answers. Is it you [commissioners] who is the gatekeeper, being advised by the attorney because you don’t know the code yourself?”
Hullender went on to ask how well code enforcers know the code. “How are they trained? Do they know the code like they should before setting out to write an infraction on a citizen?”
“This is about more than chickens, we know that,” said Hullender. She went on to say the issue is about property rights and she called on commissioners to “take responsibility” and admit a mistake has been made if that has been the case.
“This is about our rights and that our neighbors’ rights are not more important than our rights,” Hullender said. “We’re still waiting for the code.”
Jimmy Gray told commissioners, “You’ve said chickens are illegal and we’re waiting to see where that is stated. If you’re just taking somebody’s word for it then tell us.”
Donna Evatt and George Battersby, expressed consternation with past comments made by Commissioner Vanita Hullander that chicken supporters were being exploited by someone.
“All these people you think are being used,” said Evatt, “we’re not.”
“This isn’t Jonestown in Guyana,” Battersby said, “like we’re all going to drink the Kool-Aid. We all have minds of our own.”
Tonya Rogers, who speaks at most meetings about chickens, expressed continued disappointment with commissioners.
Carolyn Peters, who says her father used to be a commissioner in Catoosa County, apologized for “cussing” at the last meeting after a commissioner texted her a scold for using the “s” word for “poop” and the “p” word for feeling angry, but Peters said she was impressed with the research and tenacity of the chicken supporters.
One person spoke against allowing chickens in R-1. Resident Marty McGee said he has built and lived in a number of houses in Catoosa County and that he always checked before building “to find out if there was any livestock or chicken houses where I was going to build a house.” He said he didn’t feel it was fair for the rules to change after he built and he doesn’t want chickens in neighbors’ yards.
Adrianne Kittle wrapped up public comments by asking, “Where is the code?”
Commission Chairman Larry Black told the audience that the county is working on the chicken issue diligently and wants to take the time to get it right.
As of this writing, no public official or employee, elected or otherwise, has shared the specific code.
In a telephone conversation a few weeks ago, Commissioner Chuck Harris said that code about chicken production could be interpreted to include backyard chickens.
On March 13 and 14, The Catoosa County News contacted all five commissioners through their official government email and asked for the specific code that was being interpreted as prohibiting backyard chickens. After a week, we had not received a response. We contacted the county manager, Dan Wright, via email, and did not receive a response. We contacted planning and zoning and were told we should call the county public relations officer, John Pless.
Pless told us that the code was being studied by “legal” and that there should be an answer to the question soon. He said legal was studying Georgia code and also the code and interpretation of code of other counties. He said there may be an answer by the next commission meeting.