Front row, from left: Marcy Kernea, Ringgold Telephone Company; Past Chair Ian O'Shea, Real Agents Realty Company; 2022 Board Chair Wil Stiles, Flegal Insurance; Vice-Chair DeLaine Hunter, North Georgia Healthcare Center; Marissa Brower, Catoosa County Public Schools. Second row, from left: Chamber President and CEO Amy Jackson; Sharon Mollenhauer, BancorpSouth; Natalie Hunt, SmartBank. Back row, from left: Secretary Ben Friberg, Heritage Funeral Home; ExOfficio Sara Clark, City of Ringgold; ExOfficio Steven Henry, Catoosa County Government; Angie Stiggins, CHI Memorial Hospital; ExOfficio Earl Gray, City of Fort Oglethorpe; Member at Large Matt Farmer, North Georgia Healthcare. Not pictured: Chair-Elect Mike Key, Mike Key Entertainment and Photography; Treasurer Lisa Elrod, TVFCU; Jonathan VanderHart, Edward Jones Financial; Jonathan Connell, MedSTAT; Brent Williams, Shaw; ExOfficio Keith Barclift, Catoosa County EDA.
The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce continues its tradition of being the leading voice of business and economic development in Catoosa County. Since 2019, our chamber has been guided by president and CEO Amy Jackson.
The Catoosa County Chamber is committed to helping our members succeed and grow through our programs and partnerships, consistently working to overcome barriers to future economic development, promoting a healthy and positive business climate to encourage economic development, enhancing the overall quality of life and standard of living, and promoting educational, historic, and cultural resources of Catoosa County and the region.
Many of these goals are fulfilled through networking and community events designed to bring people and businesses together in an atmosphere of cooperation and growth. These events include:
The Showcase Catoosa Business Expo, where many of Catoosa County’s businesses come together in one place to present their goods and services directly to citizens and network with each other.
Leadership Catoosa is a place for local professionals to come together and discover a behind-the-scenes look at Catoosa.
The Celebrate Catoosa Annual Gala is a chance for Chamber members to gather and have fun while creating a sense of community. This year’s event is coming up on March 12, 2022, at the Colonnade.
Our Catoosa Gold Classic is a fundraising event that brings awareness to Catoosa County and fosters connections that stretch beyond traditional barriers. This year’s golf tournament is happening on May 10, 2022, at Windstone Golf Club.
And back for the second year is our Run, White, and Blue 5K and 1-mile fun run. Hundreds of runners come together to compete for prizes and bragging rights, all the while learning about Catoosa County and connecting with local businesses. Run with us on July 2 at the Benton Place Campus.
Even in the chaotic climate of the last few years, the Catoosa Chamber has grown by 45 new members, maintained a 95% retention rate and over 400 members, and remained an active participant in creating an atmosphere for business in Catoosa County to thrive.