Teresa Davis Carter has been appointed executive director of The Fountains in Calhoun, a 68-unit assisted-living facility with a secured memory unit.
Carter comes to the community with 20 years experience in the long-term care profession.
She graduated from ALFA University (Assisted Living Federation of America), attended Oglethorpe University and is a graduate of Calhoun High School. She has a lifetime certification for executive director in assisted living. She is a certified dementia practitioner, Atlanta Alzheimer’s Chapter certified program director for dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Carter is a graduate of Leadership Calhoun Gordon County, a member of Rotary with a Paul Harris Fellow Distinction, a member of Georgia Senior Living Association, past board member of the Northwest Georgia Programs and Services of the Alzheimer’s Association, past co-chairman of Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging and a delegate appointed to the White House Advisory Board for Seniors.
“I look forward to serving the residents at The Fountains in Calhoun” Carter said. "Our focus is to meet their physical, emotional and spiritual needs. And our goal is to provide quality care to each individual, as well as being supportive to their families and friends."
A lifetime resident of Gordon County, Carter has served as executive director in many facilities around the state.
The Fountains in Calhoun LLC is at 265 Lovers Lane, Calhoun.