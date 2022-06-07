Carrollton man dies in construction accident at the Etowah River bridge on U.S. 411 Monday evening. (copy) John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@CalhounTimes.com jdruckenmiller Author email Jun 7, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Carrollton construction worker died Monday in an accident near the Etowah River Bridge on U.S. 411 in Bartow County.Filogonio Ortiz, 54, died after being run over by a truck he had parked at the construction site, says Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton.Ortiz had parked a truck as crews were cleaning up and shutting down for the day, Guyton says. The truck apparently started to roll and Ortiz tried to stop it but was run over in the process. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Eight people face weapons, drug charges in murder investigation, no one charged with homicide yet 2 arrested on meth charges Report: Floyd County man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in fatal Armuchee wreck Rome man convicted of cruelty to children, sex charge Final season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts Friday Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back