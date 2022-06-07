A Carrollton construction worker died Monday in an accident near the Etowah River Bridge on U.S. 411 in Bartow County.

Filogonio Ortiz, 54, died after being run over by a truck he had parked at the construction site, says Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton.

Ortiz had parked a truck as crews were cleaning up and shutting down for the day, Guyton says. The truck apparently started to roll and Ortiz tried to stop it but was run over in the process.

