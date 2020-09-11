The 2020 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show in neighboring Walker County had already drawn hundreds of attendees from across North Georgia and beyond by mid-morning, and 211 automobiles were registered that day.
The 29th annual event to benefit the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love was held Monday, Sept. 7, at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring.
“Today’s number of entries were the most automobiles to enter the Labor Day event in over 12 years,” said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, Stocking Full of Love president.
The classic car show is the charity’s largest fundraiser of the year, he said. During Christmas 2019, the Stocking Full of Love provided toys and gifts to more than 1,400 less fortunate Walker County children.
When announcing the event, Wilson said event organizers were pleased that the show would be held but disappointed that the annual sock hop had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The day of family fun also included food vendors and games.
Donations can be mailed to the Stocking Full of Love, P.O. Box 767, LaFayette, GA 30728.
Visit the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love’s Facebook page, call 706-638-1909 extension 1276, or email stockingfulloflove@gmail.com for more information on the Stocking Full of Love program.