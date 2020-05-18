Name: Byron Reeves
Occupation: Chief of police for the City of Ball Ground
Political party: Republican
Family: Kellie Reeves, wife; Seth Reeves, son; and Emily Reeves, daughter
Religious/civic/professional/social memberships: Baptist, currently serving as a deacon at Fairmount 1st Baptist Church since 2013; member of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police; control board member of the Cherokee County Multi Agency Narcotics Squad (chairman in 2017); appointed to Cherokee County Board of Education Superintendent Ad Hoc Safety and Security Committee (2018); Cherokee County Child Abuse Protocol Committee board member (2006); and Leadership Cherokee graduate (2019)
Statement: I was born and raised in Gordon county and attended Fairmount High School where I was part of the last graduating class in 1991. I have been married to my wife Kellie for over 25 years. We have two children, Seth and Emily, and currently reside in Fairmount.
I am an active member of Fairmount 1st Baptist Church where I serve as a deacon. My family has owned a business in Fairmount for almost 50 years where I grew up getting to know the community.
I have been a police officer for 23 years, during which I earned my bachelors degree from Reinhardt University. For the past seven years I have been chief of police for the City of Ball Ground Police Department. All of these things have given me the experience and deep sense of community service that give me the confidence to serve as a Board of Education member for our great county.