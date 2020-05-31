The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District is very pleased to announce that our recreation area campgrounds will be re-opening for visitors, starting June 1 at five of our projects.
Visitors will also be able to begin placing campsite reservations on the Recreation.gov website or smartphone app.
The following Corps projects will re-open a select number of their campgrounds on Monday:
Allatoona Lake
Carters Lake
Lake Lanier
Okatibbee Lake
Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway
West Point Lake (campgrounds re-opened on May 18)
Because the health and safety of the visiting public and our staff remain our highest priority, we continue monitoring national health data and local conditions for strategies on reopening campgrounds and other facilities at Projects not mentioned above.
Please note that only campgrounds utilizing the Recreation.gov website and smartphone app, and campgrounds with auto-fee machines, will be re-opening at the present time.
Because there may be specific campgrounds at our projects not yet reopening, we ask the public to monitor our local Facebook pages to track the status of their desired campgrounds, or call the project resource office to inquire on further information.
All campsites will be 100% reservable with zero-day window. Please be aware that gate attendants are prohibited from completing onsite transactions, so campers are strongly encouraged to complete their reservations prior to arrival to expedite the check-in process.
We know our visitors have expressed great disappointment throughout the past several weeks regarding campground closures during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. It is our hope that as summer progresses, many of you will make plans to return and enjoy the outdoors, recreation and natural beauty that our parks have to offer.
For more information about the recreation opportunities in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, click here.
We're looking forward to seeing you again, so please stay healthy, keep practicing safe social distancing as a courtesy to other guests, and do consider stocking hand sanitizer for additional safety. We also ask visitors to please obey posted signage at facilities which limit the number of people that may occupy at one time, in addition to signage posting facility closures.
For reopening announcements and other news, follow the Mobile District and its recreation areas on Facebook:
USACE Mobile District Headquarters @USACEMobile
USACE Alabama River Lakes @ARLMobileDistrict
USACE Allatoona Lake @USACEAllatoonaLake
USACE Bay Springs Lake @USACEBSSO
USACE Black Warrior & Tombigbee Lakes @BWTLakes
USACE Carters Lake @CartersLakeUSArmyCorpsofEngineers
USACE Lake Seminole @USACELakeSeminole
USACE Lake Sidney Lanier @LakeSidneyLanierUSACE
USACE Tenn-Tom Waterway @USACE.TennTom.Columbus.MS
USACE Walter F. George Lake @WalterFGeorgeLake
USACE West Point Lake @WestPointLake.USACE