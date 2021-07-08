A revival of a revival opens next week in Floyd County.
The 153rd rendition of the Morrison Campground Camp Meeting will commence July 16 under the tabernacle off Morrison Campground Road.
The 10-day revival is back after skipping its summer schedule for the first time in over a century last year, due to COVID-19. Board of Trustees Chairman Jordan Knight, a Rome attorney, said a number of folks did come out in 2020 for informal services.
The camp meeting started in 1868 when E.R. Morrison, a Scotsman, was converted in a brush arbor service and believed there should be a permanent place for camp meetings. He donated his farm and the services take place very close to where his family home used to stand.
Knight recalls attending the camp meetings as a child and said it is a time to renew and energize his faith.
"It's a place where everybody can come and unplug," Knight said. "It's fun. Kids can get away from electronics and play outside in a safe environment."
This year, the services will be led by Rev. Gil Watson of Rome First United Methodist Church; Rev. Matt Brooks from the Lifepoint Church in Albertville, Alabama; Rev. Mark Adams, First United Methodist Church of Albertville; and Rev. Mikel Garrett of Dykes Creek Baptist Church in Rome.
Joseph Pethel, worship leader at New Armuchee Baptist Church in Rome, will lead the song services.
Services will take place at 7:30 each night. Vacation Bible School programs will take place from 10:30 a.m. through noon weekdays July 19-23.
The Salvation Army Auxiliary will provide a pinto beans and cornbread meal at 6 p.m. July 17 and Sweet P's will bring the July 18 Sunday dinner following the 11 a.m. service.
Chopz BBQ food truck will bring the meal one night, the Vamos Taco Food Truck will be on hand another evening and the Kona Ice Truck will be on hand another night.
Ice cream night, featuring homemade ice cream, will be offered following the July 22 evening services and a special youth night program is slated for July 23.
Nic Snow, a Model graduate will lead the youth night services.
The closing service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 25.
While the event is focused on the worship services, Knight said it also serves as something of a community reunion for families that grew up in the Morrison Campground area.