The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals committee discussed plans for its upcoming Amazing Grace fundraiser and student interview events during its meeting on Monday afternoon.
While details about the Amazing Race fundraiser are generally kept secret because of the nature of the race, the committee did express an interest in creating more "socially interactive" activities for this year's competition. Chamber Director of Communications Joni Harbin said her hope would be to see people interacting with attendees at the annual BBQ Boogie and Blues Street Festival, which will also be held the weekend of April 25.
"I think having those interactive activity stations is what makes this fun," Harbin said. "Getting people out, laughing and talking to each other is the goal."
In the past, stations have featured activities as varied as bobbing for apples, corn hole, a crossfit athletic challenge and a slinky challenge during which competitors race slinkies down a set of stairs.
Harbin also reminded the committee that applications to receive grant funding from the event's proceeds are due by noon on Friday, Feb. 28. The grant is only available to members in good standing of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce who are registered non-profits with verified 501c3 status located and operating in Gordon County.
The grant recipient will be announced no later than noon on Monday, March 2. The identified recipient agency should be prepared to provide event volunteers and promote the event on their website and social media platforms.
The student interview event, which kicks off Thursday at Georgia Cumberland Academy, will bring members of the Young Professionals committee to each high school in Gordon County. They will interview students at each school to help them practice and build professional skills. After the interviews, four students will be chosen to receive $500 scholarships.
Student interviews will be held on the following days, beginning at 9:30 a.m.:
- Thursday, Feb. 27 - Georgia Cumberland Academy
- Tuesday, March 3 - Calhoun High School
- Tuesday, March 10 - Sonoraville High School
- Tuesday, March 17 - Gordon County High School
The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals committee will meet next on Monday, March 16.