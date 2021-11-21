The Calhoun High School girls basketball team could have a couple of rare dynamics going on this season.
At times, they may resemble Gulliver and the Lilliputians with a 6-foot-1 post in senior Dora Moore, who has verbally committed to play college basketball at Marysville University, and then a bunch of smaller guards surrounding her.
Or they could have the very different 1-4 look with one senior on the floor and then four freshmen around her. Or there could times there are no seniors at all are in the game for the Yellow Jackets.
"Oh, it's going to happen at some point," Calhoun HS head girls basketball coach Jaime Echols said of all those scenarios. "There are definitely times we will have just one post player in there because we really don't have a lot of height and so to have someone to protect the paint will be a good thing. There will also be times we definitely have three or four freshmen on the floor and there will be times, there won't be any senior girls.
"But I really like this team. They're young and they're small, but they're athletic and they're working hard, so I feel good about the direction we are going in."
One of his reasons for such optimism is his team does have an experienced backcourt in junior point guard Britiya Curtis, who had 16 points in their season-opening win over Starr's Mill, and junior shooting guard Lauren Watson, who were the starters last year.
"We're going to lean on those two because they're the most experienced guards we have," Echols said. "Britiya has been a starter from day one since she was a freshman and has played in every game since then, so that's comforting to have that type of player out there. And Lauren is another experienced player who knows how to play the game, so have those two, with the experience they have, is certainly a help for the younger players."
It is a team with more freshmen -- four -- than seniors -- two -- and that has Echols firmly believing the best for them is definitely yet to come.
"I think this group is just going to keep getting better," Echols said. "I think they've gotten better since we starting working out. For a lot of them, it's just a matter of getting playing time and learning how to handle the speed of the game and the physicality that comes with varsity basketball. But I think they're a group that is very talented that needs to just keep working."
Besides Moore, senior 5-foot-9 post Malysha Winston is the only other soon-to-be-graduate on the team and she had six points in that season-opening win.
In their first game, two freshmen were in the starting five for Calhoun as besides Curtis, Watson, Moore, guard Kat Atha and guard Sa'Niah Dorsey also made their varsity debuts.
"I thought that five looked good," Echols said. "I thought they two freshmen did a great job for their first time out. They were aggressive and did some good things. And I thought Britiya and Lauren played well. It kind of looked like the first game of the year because we were making some mistakes and missing some good shots, but I thought by the end of the game, that we were playing much better."
At the moment, he is looking at a playing a nine-person rotation as the team wants to press and trap all over the floor and use their defense to create a lot of their offense. That means playing a lot of girls and that is the plan, Echols said.
"We just want to keep that pressure on and get better at it and more comfortable with it," Echols said. "The girls are getting better at it every day in practice and hopefully, we'll keep getting better at it in the games."
Sophomore guard Avery Greeson, junior guard Aryian Berner, 5-foot-8 sophomore McKenzie Cumbee and Winston, and freshman Allie Duke are the first players off the bench that Echols is looking to keep up the defensive intensity they are seeking.
Cumbee, Winston, and Moore are the three inside players while everyone else is more perimeter-oriented.
Echols said the personnel they have, they want to get up-and-down the floor.
"We want to play fast," he said. "We want to be able to drive the ball into the lane and get layups or close-range shots if they're there, or we want to kick it out and get a shoot from there. But we want to really put that defensive pressure on the other team and see if we can create turnovers and try to take teams away from what they want to do. And I felt like we did that in our first game at Starr's Mill."
He said they are trying to build up the numbers in their program so the young players who don't play will be seeing duty on the junior varsity team and a few of his girls could be splitting time between the two teams.
He said the young ones have been extremely coaching and want to learn.
"If you've got a kid that comes in every day and wants to get better and gives you 110 percent, that's all you can ask for and that's the type of kids these girls are," Echols said. "I think we have a chance to have some success down the line because these girls are coming in every day and working hard. Their attitudes have been great. They work ethic has been great. I think it's just a matter of them getting game experience and they're going to get that.
"It might not be pretty at times because we are so young, but I know they're keep working and when you have a group like that, you always have a chance to do some good things. But right now, we're just taking it day to day and game to game and trying to get better and grow a little more as a team."
Last winter, the Calhoun girls were 16-12 and finished third in Region 7 and fell to Jackson High School, 66-48, in the first round of the GHSA playoffs.
Echols said their goal this season is to again make the postseason and this time make a deep run.