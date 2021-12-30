The Calhoun High School basketball team split their first two games at the Tiger Christmas Clash this weekend.
The 1-1 mark in the first two contests they played in neighboring Adairsville put them in the third-place game Thursday night against fellow 5A Region 7 Cartersville (details were not available at press time) after the Purple Hurricanes also lost their second game of the event on Wednesday..
The game also meant the Calhoun and Cartersville will play three times this year as they still have two dates with each other coming over the next few weeks.
Their first showdown with Cartersville capped off the first and only non-region tournament of the 2021-22 for the Yellow Jackets and now they set their sights on rematch with Chattooga Tuesday to end the non-league part of their schedule.
The 6 p.m. home game Tuesday night will also be Calhoun's third meeting with the Indians after they opened the season against them and then played them again Wednesday afternoon in the Tiger Christmas Clash.
The Yellow Jackets began play in Adairsville Tuesday afternoon with their biggest win of the year, a 91-53 blowout of Excel Christian Academy, but were unable to keep that momentum going a little more than 24 hours later on Wednesday, when they fell to Chattooga, 60-53, to end their hopes of winning the tournament. (Chattooga faced the host school Adairsville in the championship game Thursday night after Adairsville knocked off Cartersville on Wednesday).
The Jackets came out Tuesday on first, scoring 26 points in the first quarter and never looked back against an Excel Christian team that brought a 7-3 into the game.
For a while, it looked like the Jackets might hit the century mark scoring-wise against the Eagles as they just kept churning out the points, but head coach Vince Layson played everyone on the roster a lot of minutes as the Yellow Jackets seized control early and were never threatened.
After taking that big lead, the Yellow Jackets topped ECA, 19-16, in the second quarter to hold a 47-26 lead at halftime. They proceeded to have one of their best quarters of the season in the third, making shots from all over the floor while holding Excel Christian to just three baskets, outscoring them 28-9 in the third to hold a commanding 75-34 lead heading into the fourth.
Going with the reserves the entire fourth quarter because they had such a big lead and they were playing again the next day, the Yellow Jackets were outscored 18-16 in the final period but never saw their lead shrink under 35 points.
The high scoring was also aided by the balance the Yellow Jackets had with four players reaching double figures while one more had nine.
Senior forward Peyton Law continued to live up to the Preseason All-State billing he achieved, finishing with a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Brooks Crawford added a season-high 17 points and senior guard Branden Gray and senior forward Jaylan Harris each tossed in 10 as those four guys combined for 57 points.
Freshman forward Emaree Winston also added nine as those five guys all shot better than 50 percent individually from the floor.
The win was Calhoun's second straight and put them in the second round against Chattooga, which has been playing good basketball by winning eight of its first 12 games with one of those losses a 66-63 setback to the Yellow Jackets back on the final day of November.
The second game between the teams was a lot like the first game with nothing decided until the final minutes.
The Indians, who had won their opening-round game, came out on first this time, scoring 20 points in the first quarter to take a 20-8 lead over the Yellow Jackets, who struggled with their shooting early-on.
But they picked up the pace at both ends of the floor in the second quarter, outscoring the Tribe, 18-8, in the second quarter to trail just 28-26 at halftime.
Both teams had a dozen points in the third as the score remained close and the 2A Region 7 team held a 40-38 lead to start the fourth.
In the final eight minutes, the Indians best Calhoun 20-15 to collect the win and move into Thursday night's main event.
Law and Harris remained consistent in the scoring department with Law leading the way for the fifth consecutive game as he scored 20 to lead his team and Harris was right behind him with 17 more.
Winston finished the night with eight points.
The loss dropped Calhoun to 5-4 heading into their next game against Chattooga, which was to close out the non-region part of their schedule as after Tuesday, the Jackets are too be off until Tuesday, Jan. 11 when they open the Region 7 schedule at home against Hiram.