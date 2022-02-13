Calhoun is the Yellow Jackets and they wear Vegas gold-and-black. But right now you could label the Calhoun High School basketball team red.
As in red-hot.
The state-ranked Yellow Jackets won their 11th consecutive game last Friday night, finishing up the 5A Region 7 schedule with a 74-56 victory over Blessed Trinity on Senior Night at The Hive to tie Hiram for first place in the league with both teams closing at 9-1.
The tie atop the Region standings meant Layson and the Hiram coach held a coin flip after their respective Friday night games to determine the top seed going into this week's Region tournament at Calhoun High School and the Hornets won the flip, making them the number one seed and Calhoun number two.
So with a first-round by from the Monday night games, Calhoun plays the winner of the Blessed Trinity-Woodland game 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night at The Hive with the winner of that contest advancing to Friday night's Region 7 championship game, also at The Hive.
"We feel good about the direction we're heading in," Layson said after the win over BT. "Now that we've gotten everybody healthy and gotten our full team together for a few games, we're playing well. We're starting to roll and, I think, peak at just the right time."
Against Blessed Trinity, Layson's team used the same formula they have used during their month-long streak -- a great start and punishing defense -- to collect another double-digit victory.
"We have gotten off to fast starts in our last few games," Layson said. "I think a lot of the credit for that goes to our defense. We're coming out and getting a lot of stops early in games. We're getting after people a lot. We're creating turnovers and getting ourselves some easy buckets.
"We're running a lot of people in-and-out. I think we're deep enough to use a lot of guys on defense. And I think we've been wearing teams down during this stretch and you can see what we're getting out of it on the court."
They jumped out to a 12-0 lead over Blessed Trinity five minutes into the game and that would be the smallest lead they would have the rest of the game.
With a trio of three-point shots, including two from senior forward Peyton Law and the other from sophomore point guard Daniel Streete, the Yellow Jackets were up by a dozen points before the Titans got on the board with a runner in the lane and 2:27 left in the first quarter.
A Dylan Faulkner lay-in and a fast break layup by Blaze Hammett pushed the lead to 16-2 going into the final minute of the first quarter.
The Titans would score five of the final seven markers in the first period and Calhoun led, 18-7, after the first period.
"We got off to a real good start defensively," Layson said. "Anytime you can hold a good team without a basket the first five, five-and-a-half minutes of a game, you gotta be pleased with it. Hopefully, we can play that type of defense (this) week in the Region tournament because I feel like if we do, it will give us a chance to have some success at the Region tournament and a good seed going into the GHSA (playoffs)."
With Faulkner scoring six of their first 11 points in the second period, they were still ahead by 12 at 29-17 before the closed the frame with a 9-2 run to take their first 20-point lead of the game.
A Hammett trey gave them a 15-point advantage at 32-17 and after a BT foul shot, Law hit five in a row on two free throws and a 3 from the right wing, making it 37-18. After a Blessed Trinity timeout, senior guard Brendan Gray made a foul shot for a 38-18 lead with 50.1 seconds left in the half.
A BT free throw left Calhoun up 38-19 at the break.
They would finish the visitors off by scoring the first 11 points of the third quarter to take their first 30-point lead of the evening.
"It was very good to see us get off to the good start and then come out of the locker room (after halftime) and get off to a good start in the third quarter," Layson said. "That really gave us some separation and at that point, we were able to get everybody into the game. So it was a good game for us and now we can focus on the Region tournament."
Faulkner and freshman forward Emaree Winston had all of those 11 as Faulkner got things started with a lay-in off a pass inside. Winston then hit a long shot from behind the line and had a putback basket before Faulkner had four more off a lay-up from a Jaylan Harris pass and a put-back himself of a missed shot.
That made it 49-19 and they would lead by 30 two more times at 51-21 and 54-24. Hammett's second 3-point shot of the game gave them their biggest lead of the night, 59-26, with just under two minutes remaining in the third.
Calhoun finished the game with balanced scoring as Faulkner paced them with 19 points while Law had 11 and Hammett finished with 10 more. Winston also had eight on the evening. Faulkner actually had another double-double with a team-high 13 rebounds.
"We've got a lot of guys contributing right now," Layson said. "Everyone's playing good defense. We're sharing the basketball. We're doing a good job on the boards. I think everybody's kind of found their niche. I think everybody knows their role. It's been fun to watch."
Before the win over Blessed Trinity, Calhoun began last week by hammering Cartersville, 87-49, for their third win over the Purple Hurricanes this season. None of the games were close and the Yellow Jackets topped the 80-point mark in two of those wins.
Once again, the winners had three players in double figure scoring with Faulkner notching a team-high 18 points while Law had 14 and Winston had 11 points. Gray was just behind each of them with nine points.
The Yellow Jackets are now a most-impressive 18-5 on the year.