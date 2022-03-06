The Calhoun High School baseball team is no longer unbeaten.
But the Yellow Jackets, who opened the year with nine consecutive wins, are doing just fine, thank you very much.
They played five games last week, concluding a six-day period of games with a 3-2 record after they lost two of three games Friday and Saturday in South Georgia at Tift High School.
"It was a long, long week," Calhoun head baseball coach Beau Edwards said. "It was one of those deals where we started the week with the offense really rolling and then we got to the end of the week and we had a couple of games where we didn't get a lot of hits, but mainly we just couldn't get that timely hit when we needed it or we couldn't put a couple of hits together at any time. We still hit the ball well, but just couldn't get the hit we needed when we really needed it."
They began last week with an 8-1 win over Dalton and then last Tuesday had a mercy rule 17-4 triumph over Rockmart before they had a couple of days to practice. Then last Friday, they lost for the first time all winter, losing 10-3 to West Nassau out of Florida.
They came back on Saturday and took a dramatic come-from-behind win over Ola, which is where Edwards has been the head coach until he came to Calhoun this school year. The Yellow Jackets trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning but scored four times to win it 4-3 for their tenth win of the season.
But a couple of hours later, they dropped a 4-3 eight-inning ballgame to Meter High to head home with just one game left on the schedule before they open Region 7-5A play next Tuesday evening in Cartersville.
"It was tough to lose a couple of games like we did, especially the one that got away in extra innings, but we just didn't hit the ball at the end of the week like we did at the beginning," Edwards said. "I thought our pitching was good. I thought we played good defense, but we just needed a couple of key hits here and there and it didn't happen for us. But that's this game. It can humble you very quickly."
Last Monday they started their busiest time this year with an 8-1 road victory over Dalton as the Catamounts scored a run in the first inning but would not touch home plate again.
Freshman pitcher Avery Shiftlett got the win, striking out seven hitters in three innings before he was replaced. He also gave up the early run, but was outstanding after that. Fellow freshman Andrew Purdy, who had five K's in three innings of work, followed Shiflett on the mount before Jacob Tolson then made his high school pitching debut, striking out one Dalton hitter in his one inning of work.
Junior Andon Lewis was 2-for-4 and paced the offense with a towering two-run homer in the fifth inning that went over the light stations beyond the left-centerfield fence. Besides his work on the hill, Purdy was big in the box, reaching base four times and scoring a couple of times with a single, a double, and a pair of walks.
"Anytime you can beat Dalton, that's a good thing," Edwards said. "You always want to beat your rival. But the kids played a good game. We swung the bats well. Avery pitched well. He gave up that run in the first inning, but then we didn't give up anymore. And Andrew came on and he pitched well. And Jacob did a good job too, so it was a good win for us. It kept us rolling."
It really did because they next day, they rolled into Rockmart and rolled over those Yellow Jackets by 13 runs in a game that went just five innings.
Junior Jake Slaughter was the starting pitcher for Calhoun and he threw the first three innings before Jonathan Green went the last two to finish the game.
Edwards said he wasn't sure what to expect when he saw the Rockmart starting pitcher because it was a southpaw throwing nothing but breaking balls and off-speed stuff. But his guys were patient and worked a lot of good at-bats that produced line drives all over the plate.
"I didn't know how it was going to go because they threw a soft-tossing lefty at us, which is something we haven't seen much of this year," he said. "But the kids hit the ball very well. They were putting some good swings on the ball and we really hit the ball hard the entire game."
He said his two hurlers did their jobs.
"Jake and Jonathan are pitch-to-contact guys and the guys behind them did a good job," Edwards said. "It was just a different kind of game. We were hitting the ball well and it was one of those games where they were able to put a few runs up against us as well. But it was definitely another good win for us."
Slaughter also helped his own cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBI while Lewis remained red-hot at the plate, going 2-for-3 and driving in five more runs himself. Purdy also had a pair of hits and drive in four runs as well, giving that trio 12 of the team's 17 RBI.
That took them to South Georgia, where they fell to West Nassau 10-3 for their first loss of the season.
"The thing was we hit the ball well. We had 12 hits in the game. But we left a lot of people on base because we couldn't get the timely hit. A couple of those and it could have been a different game. But we didn't and you've got to give credit to their pitchers for making big pitches when they needed too."
With two games already and a doubleheader looming on Saturday, starting pitcher Cooper Evans went the longest in any start a Calhoun starter has gone this year, pitching 5.1 innings before he was pulled.
While everyone is playing to win, Edwards said the setback was not the end of the week.
"I don't know if it takes any pressure off of us, I just think it humbled us a little bit," he said. "Anytime you're rolling like we were, I think it can bring you down a little bit and help you kind of re-focus. But we lost too a good team and I thought we had our chances to score, we just couldn't get the job done. And they were really a group of free-swingers. I mean they were going up to the plate and letting it rip and sometimes those are the toughest team to face, because when they come to plate, anything kind of goes."
That brought up Saturday's big game against Ola, and after Ola scored a run in the first against Shiftlett and two more in the sixth, Calhoun, which had one hit through six innings and just three hits in the game, rallied for the big win in the bottom of the seventh with a four-spot.
"I knew we were facing their number one pitcher, David Slivers, who I coached for three years and is a Kennesaw (State) commit and is an outstanding high school pitcher. And he threw the ball as well as I have ever seen him throw. But then they had to come and get him and we were able to get what we needed in that final at-bat."
The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning with nobody out, but three consecutive strikeouts kept them off the board and Ola in front, 1-0.
Then the Mustangs put up a two-spot in the top of the seventh inning and suddenly a team unbeaten just 24 hours earlier was looking at a second consecutive loss. Until, they found a little life in their last at-bat to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
"I just have a group that won't quit," Edwards said. "We had the bottom of the order coming up. We had a deflating inning the one before with three strikeouts after getting the bases. But I just have a group that won't quit.
"We got a couple of walks and they had an error and just real quickly, we got it tied at three. And at that point, we're scrambling to get a reliever up to work the eighth, but it turned out we needed to need him because we were able to pull out the win."
Ripken West scored the winning run to set off the celebration.
In the final game of the day and the week, freshman Jax Bishop was the starter, striking out seven in just 3.2 innings before he was replaced by Slaughter, who gave up just one hit in three innings.
The Yellow Jackets had just three hits in the game, but it was tied at 3 after seven innings.
"It was one of those games, we just had to ask the guys to dig deep and find it," Edwards said. "It was hot. It was 84 or 85 degrees and we haven't seen that kind of weather this year. And Metter is a defending state champion. Just an outstanding program.
"But you could we were fatigued. But it all came down to getting the timely hit and we didn't do it. Our pitchers did their job. They did keep us in the game. But I feel like it finished off a week where we saw a lot of good teams. They were all different types of teams with a lot of good pitchers and so I think a week like us, looking ahead, will only help us. Because I feel like we were really tested this week and it was good to see how we were able to react to some adversity."
Tolson sparked the offense, going 3-for-4 against Metter.
The Yellow Jackets faced neighboring Sonoraville Tuesday night at the Furnace for the second time this year in their final non-Region 7 regular season game of the year. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
After that game, they do not have another one until next Tuesday night when they begin their 15-game league schedule with a trip to Cartersville for one game.
"I think we're getting some well-deserved time off here and I think we're all looking forward to it," Edwards said. "We have played a lot of baseball in a pretty short amount of time, so I think for us to have a few days to get back out on the field and work on some things is going to be a good thing. So I think this little break comes at a really good time for us."
Calhoun went into the game against Sonoraville with a 10-2 record.