The Calhoun High School cross country program competed in the North GA XC Championships on Tuesday at Clear Creek Middle school in Ellijay.
The course featured technical trails, long hill climbs, roots, and more. The Lady Jackets swarmed to a strong finish and placed 6th overall.
They were led by senior Anna Gibson (9th place) and freshman Carolynn Dooley (10th place), who both medaled with top-ten finishes.
Linda Perez, Beyonce Brito, and Jasmine Rodriguez all three ran hard and contributed to the team score. Melany Sanchez, Giulianna Lopez, Ally Talent, and Jade Adcock also performed well.
The boys, who were defending champions, finished fourth overall. They were led by junior Enders Cinto, who medaled with a 6th place overall finish.
Julian Santiago, Devon Dornan, Nicholas Repp, and Chris Fitz Lopez ran strong on the hills and score. Ricardo Mejia and Alberto DeLeon also contributed to the finish. Trinton Parker, James Allen, and Anthony Valazquez also ran hard.
The Jackets will look to Swarm again on October 2 at the Rome All-Area Meet.