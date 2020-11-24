After a bye last week, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets are back in action on Friday night as they travel south to take on the Lithia Springs Lions in the first round of the GHSA 5A state playoffs.
Calhoun Coach Clay Stephenson is excited for the opportunity to get to a postseason that no one was sure would happen in the offseason.
“We’re very excited,” Stephenson said. “Anytime you get to the playoffs everything kind of amps up a little bit. The excitement is there. We’re just very blessed to get to this point. Looking back a few months ago, we didn’t know if we’d get a few games in, and now, we’ve got ten. Now, we’re ready for the postseason. I just feel truly blessed to have another night out there with our kids.”
Lithia Springs of Region 6-AAAAA comes into the game with a 4-6 overall record and a 4-2 region mark, including two dominant wins to end the regular season. Coach Stephenson shared his initial thoughts on the game.
“Lithia Springs is very athletic,” Stephenson said. “They’ve got a really good quarterback – very athletic – and a defense that really gets after the football. Anytime you go on the road in a playoff game in a hostile environment, it adds a little extra to the game. We’re excited to get to play and hopefully go down there and have a good night.”
A big storyline in this matchup is the status of Lithia Springs quarterback Jai’Que Hart, who has been out the past two games. Converted slot receiver Devon Green has taken the reigns at quarterback in his absence, but Hart adds a different dynamic for the Lions offense – his passing ability.
“(Hart is) probably the best quarterback in that region when he plays,” Stephenson said. “We don’t know if he’s hurt or not. He’s very good with the football. He does a good job of making some reads and throwing it to the guys that are open and getting it to his athletes out in space. If he’s playing, it adds a lot more to their offense.”
Stephenson is preparing for both quarterbacks this week, and even though Green is not the passer that Hart is, he is still a dangerous player.
“He’s a really good athlete and playmaker,” Stephenson said. “He can make plays with his legs, but he can also throw the quick game and get it out to his guys as well. It will be interesting to see who will suit up for them at quarterback. Either way, we got to make sure we’re getting some pressure on him, giving him some different looks, rallying to the football once he throws it and eliminating their big plays.”
Whoever plays quarterback for the Lions on Friday night will have the luxury of putting the ball in the hands of several playmakers on offense. Backup running back Michael Wilson stands out among those according to Stephenson.
“No. 9 (Wilson) is not their starter (at running back), but he comes in,” Stephenson said. “To me, he’s their best football player. He plays linebacker for them and plays some running back. No. 2 (Lydell Daniel) is their starting running back. They kind of have a zone running game, where they give it to him and try to get him 1-on-1. They’re mostly trying to get the ball to their playmakers in space on offense.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions are extremely aggressive, and Stephenson is preaching to his team to not get discouraged when they have a negative play on offense but to keep pushing forward.
“They (Lithia Springs) bring a lot of pressure,” Stephenson said. “They give you a bunch of different looks out in the secondary that you can’t really get a feed on what they’re doing. They fly to the football, and they are going to cause some negative plays. Our job is to keep those negative plays from being turnovers. We got to cut our losses at times and protect the football for the most part, and hopefully, that will be enough.”
Besides protecting the football, Stephenson said the keys to getting the win over Lithia Springs include focusing on the fundaments, among other things.
“When it comes down to playoffs at any level, it comes down to fundamentals,” Stephenson said. “Obviously, we didn’t know our opponent until Saturday morning. Football always comes down to blocking and tackling, protecting the football and causing turnovers. That’s something we got to work on last week. Hopefully, that will filter over to this week and beyond in the playoffs. Protecting the football and eliminating the big plays on defense - I think those are the two keys for us.”
This Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.