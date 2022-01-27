The Calhoun High School basketball team, like everyone else in the state, is in the home stretch of its current season.
And what a season it has been to this point.
Through all the challenges, roster changes, and typical peaks and valleys, the Yellow Jackets are currently battling for a 5A Region 7 championship and a high seed in the upcoming GHSA playoffs, which they are almost assuredly going to reach as one of the top four teams in the league.
Senior 6-foot-6 forward Peyton Law and junior 6-foot-8 forward Dylan Faulkner have proven to be everything Calhoun basketball fans thought they would be as a tandem, with each of them complimenting the other to the tune of over 20 points per game. And they've also gotten a lot of production from others with younger players like freshman Emaree Winston and sophomore Daniel Street proving their mettle when their number is called.
Head coach Vince Layson's team likes to get up-and-down the floor with their two mobile big men being nice targets for ahead-of-the-pack breakaways and layups as they seem to find their footing as a cohesive unit more-and-more with each game they play.
A lot of teams with a pair of bigs who can post up might be looking to walk it up the floor and then work the ball around the perimeter until they can get it inside, but the Yellow Jackets have not been that type of team as they like to put pressure on opposing defense by driving the ball right at them, even if they're kicking it outside for someone to take a three at the end of the drive into the lane.
And Law and Faulkner have both shown they can rip the ropes from long distance as well as show accuracy and great touch in the lane around the basket.
At one point earlier this season, the Yellow Jackets were 3-3 and people were wondering what the finished product was going to look like. Since then as the pieces have slowly been put into place, the team has won nine of its last 11, including four straight in Region 7 and they are becoming the threat that everyone thought all along they would be.
The four Region 7 victories have shot them right near the top of the league standings after everyone in the league completed their first part of the Region schedule Tuesday night.
Calhoun wrapped up the first half Tuesday evening in Roswell with a 79-57 decision over Blessed Trinity, giving them four wins in their first five games and setting up Friday night's road showdown at Hiram, which finished the first half at 5-0, with first place on the line. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
The victory over the Titans in their gym was the team's fifth in a row, for their longest winning streak of the year. But their game against Hiram Friday was not the last one of the week as they cap off a three-road-games-in-five-days span Saturday night in Rome against Darlington in what will be their final non-Region contest of the regular season.
It will also be the first meeting between the two schools instead of the second after the first game, which was to be played at the Hive in early December, was called off because the football team was hosting a playoff game.
That game was never rescheduled and now the teams meet Saturday in a game in which Calhoun can take its foot off the gas a little because it's not a league affair, but probably won't decelerate because they're looking to gather more momentum with the postseason right around the corner as January comes to a end.
In the win over Blessed Trinity, the Yellow Jackets had it going their way right from the start, taking a 20-point lead by halftime and never looking back.
In fact, the game was just the latest where Calhoun's offensive production was simply pure firepower. During the five-game win streak they took into Hiram Friday night, the Yellow Jackets have outscored their opponents, 382-252, meaning the average margin of victory in each of them was 26 points.
They also have come in at just under 77 points per game while giving up just over 50 points per outing in that five-game run.
The white-and-Vegas-gold got off to good start against BT, scoring 20 points in the first quarter to hold a 20-11 lead at the end of one.
They came back with their best defensive quarter of the game in the second, allowing just seven points while scoring 18 to take a 38-18 lead at halftime.
The visitors then had a huge third quarter, erupting for 26 points and giving up 18 to take an insurmountable 64-36 lead going into the fourth.
Layson then went to this reserves and the Jackets were outscored, 21-15, in the fourth but their lead was never ever in any real danger.
Law led the way with 19 points as the Yellow Jackets had three players score 10 or more. Faulkner finished the night with 16 while senior Jaylan Harris had 11. Senior guard Brenda Gray closed the game with seven points and Street and Darian Hayes each had six.
Going into the second half of the Region schedule Friday night, Hiram was the last unbeaten team as the Hornets ran the table in the first half to go 5-0.
Calhoun is a game back at 4-1 and the win over BT gave the Yellow Jackets a one-game cushion over the Titans, who fell to 3-2 in the league and third place with Tuesday's loss.
Cartersville owns the fourth spot with a 3-2 Region mark while Cass is 1-4 and Woodland went 0-5.
Calhoun now owns a 12-5 record overall, which is more wins and less losses than anyone else in the Region has.