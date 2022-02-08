The Calhoun High School boys swim team had their highest finish ever as a 5A school, finishing second in Georgia last weekend at the 4A-5A state meet at the McAuley Aquatics Center on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Marist was the state champ of the combined classifications, finishing with 364.50 points and Calhoun was second with 305 points as they were the only teams to collect more than 300.
St. Pius X was third with 270 while Chamblee had 234 and Starr's Mills rounded out the top five with 211 tallies as only six of the 27 teams represented finished with more than 200 points.
Senior Matthew Petty had a standout day for the Jackets, finishing in the top four in two different events as well as helping the boys' 200-yard medley relay place second in one of the closest races of the entire two-day competition.
Petty was second in the 50-yard freestyle race, swimming a 20.91 as Andrew Bleuez of McIntosh was the state champ with a 20.83. They were the only racers to close out with a time under 21 seconds.
Petty just missed out on a medal in the 100- free, placing fourth with a 46.89 with the last time under 47 seconds in the sprint. The winner had a 45.70 and he had the only time below 46 seconds.
Petty was also the anchor leg on the 200-yard medley relay that finished second by four-one hundredths of a second to St. Pius X in the first event of championship day. SPX won the race with a 1:36.77 while the Yellow Jackets had a 1:36.81 time collect the silver medal.
Senior Will Eickman, junior Colin Wood, senior Brandon Webb and then Petty filled out the relay team for Calhoun.
The race was tight one throughout with Westminster coming in third with a 1:36. meaning the three teams were less than a second apart at the finish.
The Yellow Jackets had been third in the prelims last Friday with a 1:38.20.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team missed medaling by one spot, placing fourth with a 3:16.06 in another close race as the third place team that collected the bronze medal had a 3:15.98. Calhoun was also four seconds ahead of fifth-place Chamblee, which had a time over 3:20.
And Petty played a big part in that relay's success, going first with Webb, Andrew Pierce, and Eickman going after him for the Yellow Jackets.
Calhoun also had a number of top 10 finishes both individually and in the meet's third relay -- the 200-yard freestyle.
The Yellow Jackets were eighth in that team event with a 1:31.03 time, which was virtually the same time they had in the prelims last Friday when they had a 1:31 flat.
Webb, Wood, sophomore Luke Driscoll, and Pierce made up that relay.
And that group may very well be in contention for a 5A state championship next year in the same event because all four of those swimmers are underclassmen with Webb and Wood both juniors and Driscoll and Pierce sophomores.
Individually, the Yellow Jackets had a pair of eighth place finishes.
Eichman was eighth in the 200 individual medley with a 2:00.11, but just two seconds away from finishing much higher. The fourth place time was a 1:58.98 so the next five swimmers were less than two seconds apart in a furious finish.
Webb was eighth in the 100 butterfly race, closing with a 52.64 in the finals. Webb was also eighth in the prelims, logging a 52.47 time.
The Yellow Jackets have two of the 11 fastest swimmers in Georgia in the 500 freestyle after junior Collin Fields came in ninth and junior Nate Eickman was 11th. And despite the 500 being the longest race in the meet, the teammates were separated by less than a second after Fields had a time of 5:04.25 and Eickman had a 5:05.22.
Freshman Kole Offutt acquitted himself well in first state meet, placing ninth in a very strong 1-meter diving field that saw the top two finishers close with scores over 600. The winner had a 687.50 score. Offutt just missed getting to 200 with a 199.95 tally.
Pierce was 10th in the 200-yard freestyle race with a 1:50.40. There was less than eight seconds in time separating the fastest 10 swimmers in the competition.