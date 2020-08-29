We’ve all had times in our lives when we’ve welcomed the sun’s rays, shafts of light piercing through clouds and darkness, to bring us comfort and to encourage us in the wake of difficult times. Maybe it was when the sun appeared after a fearsome storm.
Or, possibly it was when the morning light dismissed a long night of sorrow.
Japanese surrender
Seventy five years ago this coming week, the sun burst forth through gray clouds over Tokyo Bay and, simultaneously, World War II officially ended.
Three years and nine months after Japan’s surprise attack at Pearl Harbor, she surrendered unconditionally on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri (BB-63) on Sept. 2, 1945.
Hostilities had actually ceased over two weeks earlier, on Aug. 14, when Emperor Hirohito had conveyed his nation’s desire to capitulate to the Allies. Two atomic bombs dropped from American B-29s and the last minute entry of Russia into the war against her, had finally brought the once proud and brutal empire builder to her knees.
Although Japan’s surrender was the clear goal of the Allies, many were doubtful that she would ever give in. Her track record throughout the war had been to fight to the last man, even doing the “honorable” thing and committing suicide if necessary. The already planned, but very foreboding, invasion of the Japanese homeland was projected to be a bloodbath of historic proportions.
But now, on the deck of the battleship Missouri, her representatives were gathered under a sky filled with low hanging clouds to do the unthinkable. The entire ceremony was going to last less than 25 minutes. When completed, Japan would have formally laid down her arms and submitted to occupation by a foreign power, for the first time in her history.
USS Missouri
Chosen as the site of the surrender ceremony, the USS Missouri had been commissioned as a new warship just over a year earlier, but had already become a combat veteran. She had participated as a support vessel in carrier air strikes against the Japanese homeland, been a key player in the campaigns for both Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and felt the brunt of a kamikaze attack firsthand.
Just under three football fields in length, and sporting nine huge 16 inch guns that could hurl armor piercing 2,700 pound shells over 20 miles, she was simply awe inspiring. After WWII she would go on to serve in the Korean War, be decommissioned but kept in the “mothball” (inactive) fleet for over thirty years, and then serve in Desert Shield/Storm after being recommissioned.
Prior to being decommissioned for the second and final time in 1992, she was the world’s last existing battleship. High on my bucket list is a dream to visit her someday at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where she still proudly serves as a museum ship, linking Americans with their vital past.
Missouri’s significance as the chosen location for the proceedings that would officially end WWII was threefold. First of all, she bore the name of then President Harry Truman’s home state, and when originally commissioned was sponsored by his daughter Margaret.
Secondly, Missouri was a battleship, and it was the battleships that had borne the brunt of Japan’s treacherous wrath at Pearl Harbor almost four years earlier. Finally, her very name represented the geographic heartland of the nation, and thus symbolized the soul of the American people.
She was actually anchored at the exact spot in Tokyo Bay where American Commodore Matthew Perry had anchored his flagship in 1853. At that time, Perry’s somewhat forceful incursion had helped open Japan to trade and interaction with the West. The American flag from Perry’s ship during that visit, previously maintained as an exhibit at the Naval Academy Museum in Annapolis Maryland, was transported across the Pacific to be displayed on the Missouri during the Japanese surrender ceremony.
Most of Missouri’s gun batteries were fully manned during the proceedings, out of concern that disgruntled Japanese military personnel might try to launch a kamikaze type strike. The huge assembly of high-ranking Allied officers onboard for the historic moment offered a most inviting target. Other Allied naval vessels and aircraft in the surrounding area were also on a high state of alert for such an eventuality.
The ceremony
The ceremony began at 9 a.m. with the arrival of the eleven member official Japanese party. After this combination of governmental and military representatives made their way up the gangway to their designated positions, the Missouri’s Chaplain offered the invocation over the ship’s loudspeaker, followed by the playing of the Star Spangled Banner.
Every available square inch of space on the Missouri’s decks surrounding the ceremony site was packed with ship’s crew, media personnel, and high-ranking Allied officers invited for the occasion.
General Douglas MacArthur, U.S. military commander for the southwest Pacific and newly appointed Supreme Allied Commander for the occupation of Japan, presided over the ceremony. After brief opening remarks, he directed the two Japanese signers, one for the government and one for the military, to place their signatures on the documents.
Next, MacArthur was to sign. Before he did, however, he asked the American General Jonathan Wainwright and British General Arthur Percival to stand behind him. Both, gaunt and frail, had been recently liberated from Japanese POW camps where they had been held for 3 1/2 years. Then MacArthur himself signed, followed by one representative from each of the nine Allied countries represented. Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz was the official American signatory.
At approximately 9:23 a.m., MacArthur said, “Let us pray that peace be now restored to the world, and that God will preserve it always. These proceedings are closed.”
As the ink was drying on the last signatures, a moving scene unfolded. The sun burst through the low hanging clouds and flooded the Missouri with its light. One radio reporter, covering the event live for listeners back in the States, likened it to the hand of God announcing the end of the most far-reaching and deadly conflict in world history.
The Japanese delegation promptly departed and the sky filled with Allied warplanes, 450 carrier based naval aircraft and hundreds more Army Air Corps bombers. The sights and sounds of the flyover were breathtaking, the deafening din of freedom.
Following the ceremony, General MacArthur addressed the American people by radio, “Today the guns are silent. A great tragedy has ended. A great victory has been won. The skies no longer rain death. The seas bear only commerce ... The entire world is quietly at peace. The holy mission has been completed ... I thank a merciful God that He has given us the faith, the courage, and the power from which to mold victory ..
And so, my fellow countrymen, today I report that your sons and daughters have served you well and faithfully ... They are homeward bound — take care of them.”
Let us always remember the men and women, Americans in and out of uniform, who fought and worked so hard and sacrificed so much ... 75 years ago, to preserve the precious liberty that we enjoy today.