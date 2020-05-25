Charley Havlat is a name that few, if any, of my readers will recognize. To be perfectly honest, I'd never even heard of him until a month or so ago. Then, in the course of my research, his name surfaced, one of those fascinating discoveries that the lover of history often unearths.
A first generation immigrant born among the corn fields of Nebraska, Charley has the unenviable distinction of being the last American soldier killed in action during World War II in Europe. Even his immediate family was unaware of the historical significance of his death until around 1995. Although painfully aware of his loss over the years, they had not realized that he was the last American GI to lay down his life in Europe.
VE Day
On May 8, 1945, almost exactly 75 years ago, World War II in Europe came to an end. When Germany unconditionally surrendered on that day, the bloodshed and destruction that had spanned almost six years on the continent formally ceased. America had been involved in this fight to end tyranny and restore freedom for over 40 months at that point.
As the last shots were fired in combat, a dark cloud hung heavily across the expanse of Europe. Her cities lay largely in ruins. Somewhere between 15 and 20 million lives, military and civilian, had been sacrificed to the fascists. And now, millions of refugees, destitute and hungry, wandered about in search of family and home.
Despite the outwardly grim conditions on the ground across Europe, cities and towns there, and throughout the Western world, erupted in celebration on May 8. Some festivities even extended over to the next day.
Princess Elizabeth, then a 19-year-old and now the Queen of England, along with her 15-year-old sister, Princess Margaret, were actually allowed to venture out unrecognized among the celebrants on the streets of London.
American President Harry Truman, in office less than a month following the death of Franklin Roosevelt, had actually been born on May 8 and turned 61 on VE Day. Predictably, he declared it to be the best birthday he had ever experienced.
Japan still unconquered
For great numbers of the triumphant American servicemen scattered across Europe, VE Day brought mixed emotions. There was, on the one hand, jubilation due to the German surrender and the end of the great and bloody struggle with the Nazis. On the other hand, however, there was the matter of the ongoing war in the Pacific.
Imperial Japan, although now a mere shell of what she had been militarily, was not yet subjugated. U.S. soldiers, marines and sailors were currently in the midst of a ferocious 82 day campaign to secure the Japanese island of Okinawa. From Okinawa, the long anticipated and much dreaded invasion of the Japanese home islands was to be staged and launched.
Many of those who had been fighting continuously in Europe for a year or more could now expect to be transferred to the Pacific, to participate in the planned invasion of Japan itself. Some estimates projected that American deaths in such an operation would approach a million.
It's not surprising that President Truman referred to the victory in Europe as a "victory only half won." For the victorious American GIs there, the specter of more fighting and death in the Pacific now loomed ominously before them.
Charley Havlat
In the waning hours of the war in Europe, early on the morning of May 7, 1945, a reconnaissance company from the U.S. 803rd Tank Destroyer Battalion was on patrol just inside the Czechoslovakian border, near the town of Volary. Unknown to the troops in the field, preparations were already underway for the unconditional surrender of all German forces to the Allies.
The 803rd had landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy during June of 1944, just after D-Day. Since then they had been involved in heavy fighting across northern France, in Germany at Aachen and in the Hurtgen Forest, and in the bitterly contested Battle of the Bulge.
At approximately 8:20 a.m., the recon company was ambushed by a German patrol. Three Americans were wounded, while Private First Class Charley Havlat was shot by a sniper and died instantly. Minutes later, the American unit withdrew and both sides received radio notification of a cease fire.
Havlat had died approximately nine minutes after the cease fire order went into effect. Neither side had received word in time. He became the last American to be killed in action during World War II in Europe.
Charley Havlat was born in Saline, Nebraska, on Nov. 10, 1910, the first child of Czech immigrant parents who had arrived in America during the first decade of the 20th century. He had worked most of his life as a farm hand, until he and a younger brother started a small trucking business just before the war began.
Two months after Pearl Harbor, at the age of 31, he entered the Army. Ultimately, Charley's three younger brothers would also serve in the army in Europe during the war. Amazingly, his family would not learn that he had been the last American to die in the European conflict until the mid-1990s, some 50 years later.
Charley Havlat's death is significant, even symbolic, in many ways. As a private, not a senior enlisted man or an officer, he represents the millions of lower ranked GIs who did the hard, grunt work during WWII.
As the son of immigrants, his death reminds us that America is indeed a tapestry composed of those who came here from many lands. Most importantly, Charley Havlat symbolizes the freedom that is synonymous with America. His parents had crossed the seas to come here, seeking freedom and opportunity, roughly forty years before his death.
Charley had then crossed the seas again, in reverse, to fight for the freedom of people all across Europe. Ironically, he died in his ancestral homeland, Czechoslovakia, laying down his life for the liberty of his forebears.
Remember Charley Havlat, and millions of other Americans like him, who fought and often died during the Second World War, not to subdue, but to set free ... 75 years ago.
"If we forget what we did, we won't know who we are." -- Ronald Reagan