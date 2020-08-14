Life magazine reflected, in its Aug. 27, 1945, edition, on the spontaneous celebrations that had sprung up all across America only a few days earlier. It was “as if joy had been rationed and saved up for the three years, eight months and seven days since Sunday, December 7 1941.”
The author of the Life article was describing a scenario that had played out throughout the nation’s cities, towns, neighborhoods and homes on Aug. 14. My father, a 14-year-old at the time, remembers car horns blaring everywhere. On that day, exactly 75 years ago, the empire of Japan surrendered unconditionally to America and her allies. We now remember it as VJ Day.
Eight years of bloody conflict instigated by Japan in the Pacific, almost half of which had involved America fighting back after Pearl Harbor, was now, thankfully, over. Six years and one day of Nazi inflicted death and destruction had ended in Europe and North Africa only three months earlier. The final curtain had dropped on one of history’s most epic eras.
The Second World War was simply the largest, costliest and deadliest conflict in all of world history. Some 70 to 85 million human beings perished in the struggle. In other words, three out of every one hundred inhabitants of planet Earth had died due to an arrogant lust for empire and power on the part of Japan, Germany and, to a lesser degree, Italy.
Europe lay in shambles, millions of its inhabitants displaced, homeless and hungry. Islands across the Pacific, once Japanese strongholds, had been literally leveled. Much of the Philippines, along with its once beautiful capital of Manila, known as the Pearl of the Orient, was in ruins.
Okinawa, just to the south of the Japanese home islands, was like a barren wasteland following almost three months of grisly fighting there. The cities of Japan, for the most part, were in ashes, after months of intense bombing by the Allies.
Hiroshima, on Aug. 6, and Nagasaki, on Aug. 9, had been devastated by the first and only atomic bombs to ever be utilized in the history of warfare. On the 9th, the Russians had also entered the war against the Japanese in Manchuria.
Despite the continued fanatical, virtually suicidal, resistance of his military, Japan’s deified Emperor Hirohito, along with key governmental leaders, decided that the nation should acquiesce to Allied demands for unconditional surrender. Hirohito’s radio announcement of defeat to his stunned countrymen, however, almost didn’t happen.
The night before, Imperial Palace guards had successfully repelled an attempt by a group of Japanese military officers to storm the palace and prevent the Emperor’s announcement. Disillusionment among a military focused on fighting till the death would generate a rash of suicides in the ranks.
Hirohito’s surrender broadcast occurred on Aug. 15 in Japan, which was, due to time zone differences and the International Date Line, actually Aug. 14 in the states. President Truman’s radio broadcast of the long-awaited news on that date, to a nation primed to explode in celebration, declared that the official “proclamation of VJ Day must wait upon the formal signing of the surrender terms by Japan.” That would take place, two and a half weeks later, on Sept. 2, on the open deck of the battleship USS MISSOURI (BB-63) in Tokyo Bay.
It was almost surreal to those living at the time. The massive global conflict was finally over. Dancing began in the streets of London. Americans and Frenchmen sang together in Paris. Chungking, China, was aglow with celebratory fireworks, while her citizens heaped gratitude upon America.
In Manila, local residents joined together in a rousing rendition of “God Bless America.” New York City’s Garment District accumulated a combination of cloth scraps and ticker tape five inches deep in its streets. Captured in numerous iconic photographs, a nationwide public kissing frenzy spread across the U.S. from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C.
World War II saw over 16 million Americans in uniform scattered across the globe in a desperate struggle for freedom. Over 400,000 of our countrymen gave their lives in that great cause.
I recently read the reply of a New Zealand man to an online article discussing governmental overreach and infringement upon personal liberties in response to COVID-19 in various parts of the U.S. The New Zealander alleged that Americans have a “toxic infatuation with freedom.”
The author of the article, in a very gracious but straightforward manner, responded by stating, “Yes, we Americans like our freedom.” Then he reminded his friend from “down under” that the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth nations, including New Zealand during WWII, “has called on us (Americans) repeatedly to save the rest of the world from tyranny, at the cost of no little American blood.”
As we gratefully, yet solemnly, recognize the 75th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War, let us once again remember and honor our fellow Americans who valiantly fought, and sometimes died, in that great crusade for freedom ... 75 years ago.