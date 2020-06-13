The battle for Okinawa, the last ground campaign of World War II, ended 75 years ago this month. It was one of the largest, longest and bloodiest fights in which Americans had been involved during the course of the entire global conflict.
When Americans remember the Pacific war with Japan, some of the first names that come to mind are places like Pearl Harbor, Midway, Guadalcanal, and Iwo Jima, and rightfully so. Few, on the other hand, recall Okinawa and its significance in the ultimate defeat of the Empire of Japan.
Located just over 300 miles from the Japanese home islands, the Ryuku Islands, which include Okinawa, were deemed vital by both sides. Japan saw them as a strategic place to stage a last stand and possibly avoid an invasion of the homeland.
The United States, looking ahead to Operation Downfall, a massive and daunting plan to finally take the fight to the Japanese mainland with ground forces, deemed the occupation of Okinawa to also be essential. From there, with its airfields, fleet anchorages, and sufficient land mass for staging soldiers and supplies, the great invasion of Japan itself would be launched.
Operation Iceberg
On Easter Sunday, April 1, 1945, the brutal and bloody fight for Okinawa began. It would last for just over 80 days, ending on June 22, and would be one of the bitterest and costliest battles of the war for both sides.
Anticipating the American invasion for some time, Japanese defenders had turned the already favorable defensive topography of Okinawa into a veritable fortress. In nearby waters, the U.S. Navy’s supporting Fifth Fleet fought ferociously to hold back hundreds of suicidal kamikaze aircraft dropping from the skies attempting to harpoon and sink their ships. By the cessation of hostilities, 36 American ships had been sunk, 368 more damaged, almost 800 naval aircraft lost, and some 5,000 U.S. sailors killed.
Prior to the American amphibious landings, the Japanese had convinced the Okinawan people that U.S. soldiers were actually butchers, who would rape, pillage and kill every civilian in sight. As a result, local residents also attempted to join in the fighting, women even attacking American soldiers with spears in some cases.
By the end of the Okinawa campaign, from a third to half of the local population, around 100,000 people, had tragically perished. Mass suicides, instigated by the Japanese, accounted for a significant portion of those deaths.
Total Japanese military deaths for the campaign also numbered around 100,000, while the final count for American fatalities was approximately 15,000. The carnage that had occurred on Okinawa during the costly American victory was almost unimaginable. American leaders were horrified as they now projected the casualties for a similar invasion of the Japanese home islands.
Desmond Doss
During the fierce fighting on Okinawa, the courage of America’s fighting men was widespread and legendary. 23 Medals of Honor were awarded for heroism during the campaign, most posthumously. One of those medals was presented to a young Army private who never picked up a gun or fired at an enemy soldier during the entire course of his participation in the war.
Desmond Doss, a native of Lynchburg, Virginia, was working as a 22-year-old carpenter at the Newport News Naval Shipyard when Pearl Harbor was attacked. Because of the critical war-related nature of his job, Doss was eligible for a deferment from military service.
Raised under the tutelage of a very devout Seventh-Day Adventist mother, Desmond was thoroughly committed to keeping the Ten Commandments.
He genuinely wanted to serve his country in the military, but would not take the life of another human being. So, he volunteered to be an Army medic.
Doss entered the Army four months after Pearl Harbor in April of 1942. He was a conscientious objector who wanted to serve on the battlefield, just not take another person’s life. For the next two years he underwent lots of training and received much ostracism from both peers and superiors. Fellow soldiers, in the Army’s 77th Infantry Division, were not keen on lying in a foxhole with someone who would not carry or use a weapon.
Finally, due largely to an executive order by President Roosevelt, he was allowed to serve as a medic in an infantry unit, but not forced to carry a firearm. His division arrived in Hawaii, for upcoming combat in the Pacific, on March 31, 1944.
The 77th was quickly thrust into action, participating in both the Guam and Philippines campaigns before year’s end. Private First Class Desmond Doss, the man who had previously incurred the disdain of fellow soldiers, had by now earned their deep respect.
Exposing himself repeatedly to enemy fire, Doss had moved back and forth across the battlefields in both operations to aid numerous wounded soldiers. For his heroism, he was awarded a Bronze Star with a V for valor in both campaigns.
Hacksaw Ridge
It was later, however, for incredible heroism during the Battle of Okinawa in late April 1945, that Desmond Doss received the Congressional Medal of Honor. During the span of 12 hours, staying on the battlefield after those still standing from his unit had been ordered to retreat, he personally dragged 75 wounded soldiers to the edge of the cliff on Hacksaw Ridge and lowered them to safety.
What Doss did during that half day almost defies description. After each rescue, he would pray, “Lord, help me get one more man.” One Japanese survivor of the battle later commented that he had aimed his weapon right at Desmond more than once. Each time he tried to fire, however, his gun would jam.
This almost daily record of heroic rescues would continue until Desmond was badly wounded himself and ultimately evacuated from Okinawa, near the end of May 1945. He would survive a badly shattered arm from a sniper’s bullet and 17 pieces of shrapnel imbedded in his body. Later, in 1946, he came down with tuberculosis contracted earlier while in the Philippines, requiring over five years of isolation in a treatment facility and resulting in the loss of a lung and five ribs. While undergoing continued treatment at an Army facility in 1976, he was given an overdose of antibiotics and completely lost his hearing. Twelve years later his hearing was restored by the use of a cochlear implant.
Desmond Doss lived quietly and simply during his later years, residing in Rising Fawn, Georgia, and then Piedmont, Alabama. It was at Piedmont, in his home, that he died at the age of 87 on March 23, 2006. Ten years later, a major motion picture, HACKSAW RIDGE directed by Mel Gibson, powerfully portrayed his valor during WWII.
Doss became the first conscientious objector in American history to win the Medal of Honor. His legacy of courage still inspires us today. Let us remember him, and thousands of others like him, who gave so much in the horrific fighting on Okinawa ... 75 years ago, to help preserve the nation that we cherish today.