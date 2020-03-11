U.S. Navy nurse Dorothy Still wrapped a blanket around her bony legs to ward off the chill. It was near 7 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 23, 1945. Dorothy was finishing an overnight shift in the improvised hospital inside the Japanese POW camp at Los Banos, a town located roughly 40 miles south of Manila in the Philippines.
Still, and 11 other Navy nurses, along with several hundred male prisoners, had been sent there in May of 1943. They were among the first wave in what would ultimately total over 2,100 internees, all imprisoned on the grounds of a former agricultural college in a particularly fertile and productive area on the Philippine island of Luzon. With the exception of the Navy nurses, all were civilians. The vast majority were Americans — engineers, bankers, missionaries, government workers, and, in many cases, their families.
When the Philippines fell to the Japanese in early 1942, they had all been rounded up and held as prisoners at a metro Manila college turned POW camp called Santo Tomas. The internees at Los Banos were essentially the overflow from Santo Tomas.
On this February morning in the tropics, Dorothy Still probably felt chilled more from her weakened physical condition than from the actual ambient air temperature. She, and all the other prisoners at Los Banos, had been on starvation rations, imposed by their Japanese captors, for most of the past year.
Over the previous three months, the POWs on average had lost between 30 and 60 pounds each. Disease was rampant. Each day people were dying, and the purposeful, methodical starvation diet mandated by the Japanese was the culprit.
The sad irony of it all was that the food warehouse maintained by the Japanese garrison was well stocked. The cruelty of the captors was further accentuated by the fact that Filipinos in the surrounding countryside were more than willing to supply food from their fertile crop lands to the starving and sickly prisoners. Camp guards, however, following the explicit orders of Warrant Officer Sadaaki Konishi, a sadistic hater of all things American, were seemingly embarked upon a plan to slowly starve their captives to death.
After the war, it was discovered that Japanese military authorities had actually issued a directive stating that all enemy POWs were to be killed before approaching Allied soldiers could liberate them, the now infamous “kill all” mandate. Konishi and his guards seemed intent on obeying this order by means of an agonizing and barbaric policy of starvation, rather than the firing squad.
Dorothy Still, her own body also withered and shaky from malnutrition, was making notations on patient charts and preparing to end her shift this Friday morning. A weak cry reminded her of baby Lois, a 3-day-old who had been born to internee Mildred McCoy. McCoy, a 27-year-old schoolteacher, herself suffering from beriberi and malaria, had given birth to the emaciated little girl only 22 hours earlier.
As Still gave the hungry newborn a bottle of an extremely diluted powdered milk concoction, she was startled by the ear-piercing sound of machine gun fire. Instinctively placing her hands over the baby’s ears, she wondered if this might be the end of it all. Were the Japanese now in the process of massacring the prisoners, as American forces fought their way ever closer to Los Banos?
Rescue
U.S. forces had begun their liberation of the Philippines four months earlier with a massive amphibious invasion on the island of Leyte. Now, the American army was on the big island of Luzon, fighting in the streets of the capital city of Manila, and pushing southward in the direction of Los Banos. The prisoners there were aware of the approaching U.S. Army and dreamed of liberation.
POW camps at Cabanatuan and Santo Tomas had already been liberated by daring U.S. raids. Tragically, however, prisoners at a camp in Palawan had been brutally massacred in December, 139 Americans herded into a trench and burned alive. Military planners, led by General Douglas MacArthur, feared for the fate of the 2,147 civilians and Navy nurses at Los Banos, still behind enemy lines.
As Dorothy Still clung to baby Lois and anticipated their impending extermination, she dared to glance out of a hospital window. Amidst the deafening din of machine gun and small arms fire, she witnessed the most wonderful sight imaginable. Scores of parachutes were descending to the ground adjacent to the camp. In huge black letters painted on the side of the lead aircraft was a single word, “RESCUE.”
The highly complex plan to liberate Los Banos defied an age-old military principle, simplicity. All of the various components of the raid were focused on the 7 a.m. start time. At that precise moment, American reconnaissance soldiers accompanied by Filipino guerilla fighters would crawl out of hiding around the camp and unleash a barrage of gunfire on unsuspecting Japanese guards. Simultaneously, American paratroopers would begin parachuting over a clearing adjacent to the camp.
A third, and very vital, element of the overall plan involved 54 Amtracs, tank-like vehicles which could navigate both through water and on land. These amazing vehicles would cover some eight miles across a large lake, Laguna de Bay, and then drive for two more miles across the land to Los Banos. The Amtracs were to deliver reinforcements, but, most importantly, would then be used to ferry the 2,147 weak and sickly prisoners back across Laguna de Bay to safety, inside the American lines.
Hauling the internees to freedom through enemy held territory, utilizing trucks and traveling local roads, had been deemed an impossible, and potentially suicidal, undertaking. The Japanese still controlled most of the roads in the vicinity of Los Banos and had destroyed vital bridges along the route.
Every component of the raid would need to go flawlessly to ensure the overall success of the mission. Miraculously, each one did. Over 200 Japanese soldiers, the entire camp guard force, were either killed or forced to flee into the woods within minutes of the commencement of the operation. Though not without difficulty, the newly freed prisoners were quickly shepherded aboard the Amtracs for the lake crossing to safety.
Only 1,500 could be carried on the first transit across Laguna de Bay. The remaining 600 internees, along with the soldiers who had just liberated them, now had to wait on the beach near Los Banos for the Amtracs to return. By 3 p.m. this final group was loaded and headed for safety across the water, just as Japanese reinforcements swarmed the beach.
There were, sadly, casualties among the U.S. and Filipino guerilla forces. Three Americans in a diversionary force sent to hold back enemy reinforcements a few miles from Los Banos were killed. Two guerillas died during the camp’s liberation, and there were a small number of soldiers and guerillas wounded. Amazingly, not a single person among the former prisoners was killed. Only one was wounded. Margaret Silen was shot in the hip by a stray bullet but fully recovered.
Army Major Henry Muller Jr., a key planner of the raid, said afterwards, “Everything that could have gone wrong didn’t go wrong. Everything that had to go right did go right. Murphy’s miserable law was suspended for 24 hours.”
General Douglas MacArthur, overall commander of Allied forces in the Southwest Pacific, released a statement the next day which read, “Nothing could be more satisfying to a soldier’s heart than this rescue. I am deeply grateful. God was certainly with us today.”
Decades later, Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Colin Powell, reflected on the rescue, “I doubt that any airborne unit in the world will ever be able to rival the Los Banos prison raid.”
Despite the incredible, epic nature of the Los Banos raid, it seemed to slip into obscurity almost from the start. Eclipsed in the newspapers across America on the same day by Joe Rosenthal’s iconic photo of the flag-raising atop Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima, it has remained largely forgotten until recent years.
May we never forget the courageous Americans who endured three years of cruel captivity in the Philippines or the brave men who stormed behind enemy lines to set them free ... 75 years ago.
”If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.” — Ronald Reagan