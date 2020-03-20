By the spring of 1945, the last year of World War II, Ernie Pyle had become one of the most beloved figures in American society. Pyle, however, was neither a soldier, a sailor, an airman, or a marine. He was not a governmental leader, nor the organizer of some great campaign to help in the war effort.
Ernie Pyle was not a businessman who had spearheaded massive industrial efforts to fight the war. Neither was he a celebrity, someone who might have used his fame to promote the war bond campaign.
Ernest Taylor "Ernie" Pyle was a journalist, born and raised in Indiana, a son of the American heartland. At the time of his death on April 18, 1945, just shy of 75 years ago, his regular readership as a syndicated World War II correspondent writing from the front lines, numbered some 13 million.
He was killed by Japanese sniper fire on the island of Ie Shima during the war's last great campaign, the Battle of Okinawa. Four months later, the global conflict which he had covered from the beginning, mostly alongside infantry units at the front, would finally be over.
President Harry Truman, at the time in office for only six days following the death of Franklin Roosevelt, said of Pyle, "No man in this war has so well told the story of the American fighting man, as American fighting men wanted it told. He deserves the gratitude of all his countrymen."
Early career
In 1923, while in his early 20s, Pyle would move from his native Indiana to Washington, D.C. Over the next few years he held a variety of newspaper jobs there, with a brief stint in New York City. It was during this time that he met and married Geraldine "Jerry" Siebolds.
Ernie eventually became a groundbreaking aviation writer during the early years of that fledgling industry. Subsequently, he wrote a widely published and wildly popular syndicated daily column about his travels across North and South America, accompanied most of the time by Jerry. These pieces about unusual places and people, a travel column of sorts which he wrote for six years, earned him national recognition prior to his World War II success.
In order to grasp the impact of Ernie Pyle's writing, it is necessary to understand the pervasive impact of the newspaper on American life and culture during the middle of the twentieth century. Although commercial radio stations had burst on the scene in the early 1920s, newspapers still enjoyed widespread popularity and circulation during Pyle's writing years, from 1923 to 1945.
War correspondent
As a youth, and even as a young adult, Ernie Pyle's head had been filled with romantic ideas about war. He actually regretted, in his naive way of thinking, that he had not been able to join in the "adventure" of the First World War.
After the Second World War broke out in Europe, and prior to America's entry, Pyle spent three months in London in late 1940 and early 1941. There he observed firsthand and wrote about the horrors of war during Germany's aerial bombing assault on England, known as the Battle of Britain.
After America entered the war following Pearl Harbor, Pyle became a war correspondent for the Scripps-Howard newspaper syndicate. Returning to Europe in June of 1942, he would spend just over 28 of the next 35 months covering the war, almost always from dangerous forward areas with the fighting troops, rarely from the rear.
With the exception of two trips back to the States due to war exhaustion, he spent all but the last 3 1/2 months of this time reporting on the war in Europe. It is somewhat ironic that he would die during his brief stint in the Pacific, after becoming best known for his coverage of the war against Hitler's Germany.
A sense of responsibility
Time spent at various battlefronts quickly dispelled Ernie Pyle's glorified, romanticized notions of war. Instead, he now recognized the horrors of armed conflict, up close and personal. Working through episodes of writer's block, war exhaustion, and discouragement, he pressed on with his articles.
For Ernie, there was now a growing sense of responsibility. He had to stay with the young Americans who were fighting and dying so far from home. He had to continue telling their stories. He had to help the American people come to grips with the tremendous price that was being paid for their freedom.
In his down-to-earth, common man writing style, Ernie Pyle touched the hearts of and connected deeply with the American people. He didn't write so much about the "big picture" of the war, as most of his fellow journalists did. Instead, he powerfully told the stories of individual soldiers, like beloved Army Captain Henry Waskow of Belton, Texas, who had died fighting on a lonely mountain in Italy during the bitter cold of January 1944. Pyle's moving piece titled simply "The Death of Captain Waskow" is his most widely acclaimed article from the war years.
News of Pyle's death spread quickly over the American homeland and among the millions in uniform scattered across the globe. The national sense of loss was great and deep. One newspaper, reflecting on the fact that President Roosevelt had died only six days before Ernie, observed that there was "no Vice President to take Ernie Pyle's place."
Ernie wrote what he did during the war years to ensure that Americans understood and never forgot the great price that had been paid for their freedom. As we near the 75th anniversary of his death, let us honor him by always remembering that sacrifice.
"If we forget what we did, we won't know who we are." -- Ronald Reagan