The Calhoun Woman's Club recently recognized Calhoun High School art student Emilee Watson for placing first in the Georgia Federation of Woman's Clubs North West District Student Art Competition for her 3D artwork, 'Suspension.'
Watson received a certificate of recognition and a cash prize for her efforts and will now move forward to statewide competition. Club president Sara Keys said she was proud of Watson's achievement and confident that her artwork would represent Calhoun and Gordon County well at the state level.
"Emilee is incredibly talented," Keys said. "We are happy that we can showcase her artwork, and we are so proud of how creative and talented the students in this area are."
Over the next several months the Woman's Club will be working to ensure its Sequoyah Ball, an annual event returning this August after previously being canceled due to COVID-19, goes off without a hitch. Tickets for the ball will go on sale in June.
"We're planning it for Aug. 21, and we are so excited," Keys said. "It's always a wonderful event, but it's going to be something even more special this year with everyone finally getting out into the community with each other again."
In previous years, the Woman's Club has raised more than $30,000 in a single night through the Sequoyah Ball. Those funds have gone toward scholarships for local high school seniors, arts programs at the Harris Arts Center and programming at the Boys and Girls Club. Past Sequoyah Ball beneficiaries include the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, the Imagination Station, Habitat for Humanity and the Emergency Dental program.
Over its more than 100 years of existence, the club has raised more than $750,000 for agencies and institutions of Calhoun and Gordon County.
For more information about the club, visit calhounwomansclub.org.