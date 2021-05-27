The Calhoun Woman's Club donated $750 to the Voluntary Action Center following its first annual Fill My Bowl Soup Luncheon on Saturday, May 15.
The funds will go toward supporting the VAC's Community Kitchen program, which provides free hot meals to homeless and low income individuals and families.
Woman's Club president Sara Keys and members of the club's board met on Tuesday, May 25, to present the donation to VAC Executive Director Stacy Long. During the meeting, Keys said the club was thrilled to be able to support the VAC and the work it does to support families in the community.
"We are very pleased with how the event turned out and hope to be able to build on that when we come back again next year," Keys said. "The VAC is such a great resource in our community, so we are always excited to support them."
Heading into the next few months, the Woman's Club will continue to support the VAC as it prepares to host the Sequoyah Ball, its largest fundraising effort of the year. The Voluntary Action Center is this year's beneficiary.
In the past, the Woman's Club has raised more than $30,000 for local charities and nonprofits in a single night through the Sequoyah Ball.
The event, first hosted in 1988, has provided scholarships to local high school seniors for generations and funded programs at the Harris Arts Center, the Boys and Girls Club, the Calhoun-Gordon County Library and countless other organizations. Overs its more than 100 years of existence, the club has raised more than $750,000 for agencies and institutions of Calhoun and Gordon County.
This year's Sequoyah Ball will be held on August 21. Tickets go on sale online at calhounwomansclub.org on June 15.