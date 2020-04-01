Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued this week a statewide shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of the coronavirus and shut down public schools for the rest of the year.
Kemp has previously resisted calls for a statewide order for all Georgians to shelter at home, saying those decisions are best left to local governments.
The result has been a patchwork of ordinances that can vary widely even between neighboring communities across the state of Georgia.
“We are taking action to protect our hospitals, to help our medical providers and prepare for the patient surge that we know is coming,” he said. ”This action will ensure uniformity across jurisdictions for Georgians sheltering in place and help families and businesses be able to comply with its provisions.”
Meanwhile, both local school systems announced plans regarding their respective feeding programs.
“Gordon County Schools will continue its meal service to students after spring break, serving five breakfasts and five lunches per student each week. However, deliveries will be made only twice a week to limit person-to-person contact as much as possible. A new schedule for deliveries will be posted soon. Additionally, a supply of shelf-stable items will be made available this week to families in need for use during spring break,” said GCS Director of Communications Amy Parker via email on Wednesday.
She also noted that updates concerning the rescheduling of special events such as graduation will be announced at a later date.
“We are extremely saddened for our seniors, and we know how important graduation ceremonies and other events are for them and their families. Please know that we will make every effort to reschedule these events once it is safe to do so,” said Parker. “This is not the end-of-the-year we wanted or expected for our students, but we will continue to work through this to make the best of the situation at hand. As we embark on spring break next week, we encourage each of our students, staff members, and families to enjoy a much-needed time of relaxation as we prepare for the coming weeks.”
Jennie Coker, school and community relations director for Calhoun City Schools, shared a similar message on Wednesday. She noted that the senior, Senior Grad Bash trip to Orlando, Florida, Six Flags Over Georgia trip and graduation have all been put on hold for the moment, but officials are working on a contingency plan for prom and graduation.
“The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education is committed to recognizing the Class of 2020. We will postpone the ceremony until it is safe for our students, staff and community to participate,” said Coker. “We are heartbroken for our seniors and all students impacted by this pandemic and will continue to explore all options available to us as we move forward. While we are disappointed, we want to be responsible and safe. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
Coker also said meal pick-up and delivery services have been revised to limit exposure and contact with groups of more than 10 people. Meals will be delivered and available at feeding sites on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, students will receive hot meals along with bagged lunches for the following days. On Thursdays, students will receive two breakfast meals and two lunch meals to ensure they have meals for Friday.
Those would prefer to pick up a lunch or breakfast may do so by visiting Calhoun Elementary School between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Someone will be stationed behind the school where carpool pickup/drop off is located. Additional Meal Pick-Up Locations include Belmont Baptist Church (275 West Belmont Drive) and The Voluntary Action Center (343 S. Wall St.) at the same times. Note that these locations are in addition to the pick-up location at Calhoun Elementary School and bus routes.
The virus
People are likely the most contagious when they’re symptomatic, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated — but they also may be contagious prior to showing symptoms.
That’s been a game changer said state Department of Public Health Director Dr. Kathleen Toomey in a press conference on Wednesday.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.
“This is absolutely not just like the flu,” Toomey said. She said it’s more deadly and we have no immunity to COVID-19.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County as of noon on Wednesday.
That’s an increase of 10 cases since Tuesday’s 7 p.m. numbers were released and double the number of confirmed cases since Monday.
While health officials have said there is no question that the spread is now community wide, they’re attributing some of the higher numbers to increased testing capacity.
A ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity began Tuesday and the state is expecting they’ll be able to process over 3,000 samples per day.
The difference between state cases and hospital cases has to do with how those numbers are reported. The state reports cases by county of residence while hospitals report numbers by patients being treated.
Patients treated at a local hospital may live in another county. Also, those who have tested positive but have mild or moderate symptoms may be released from a hospital to self-quarantine at home.
Regionally, Bartow County has been hit hard by the virus with 144 confirmed cases. Wednesday’s report lists four deaths, up three from Tuesday. All four of the deaths were people ranging from 69 to 90, three of which had pre-existing health conditions.
Statewide, Georgia had 4,638 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of over 500 cases than the 4,111 reported late Tuesday. Over 20,000 tests have been administered statewide, an increase of over 4,000 tests from Tuesday’s numbers.
There were 952 Georgians hospitalized with the illness and 139 deaths. Many of those who have died resulting from a COVID-19 infection already had underlying health conditions, according to DPH reports.
Of the Georgia cases there are 532 cases which aren’t attributed to a county and two deaths.