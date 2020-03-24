Another wave of thunderstorms is expected to move through North Georgia during the evening and overnight hours, according to Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.
Thunderstorms will have the potential to be strong to severe and capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, localized flash flooding and small hail for Gordon County. Taylor shared the following updated information from the National Weather Service.
Main takeaways
- Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected. A line of storms will impact North Georgia, with some potential brief tornadoes and "bowing" segments that could produce a threat for strong winds.
- The slight risk (2 on a scale from 0-5) for severe thunderstorms has been expanded eastward and includes most of the area north of I-20 and as far east as the I-85 corridor. The remainder of North Georgia and northern portions of central Georgia remain in a marginal eisk (1 on a scale from 0-5). SPC has identified an enhanced risk to the immediate northwest of our area.
- A flash flood watch remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Far North Georgia has observed 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain this far and expected to receive an additional 0.75 inches and 1.5 inches as the next wave moves through. A moderate risk for excessive rainfall is in place over far North Georgia
Main threats
- Brief tornadoes – most likely in the late afternoon, but also possible along bowing line segments in the evening. Any tornadoes will be most likely in far Northwest Georgia.
- Damaging wind gusts – up to 60 mph within stronger thunderstorms and bowing lines of storms.
- Isolated localized flooding – An additional 0.75 - 1.5 inches of rainfall are expected with locally higher amounts possible. There will be increased runoff and localized flooding in flood-prone areas as rivers, creeks, and streams are running high and soils are already saturated.
- Hail – possible with stronger thunderstorms. Mostly pea-size to half-inch will be possible, but 1-inch (severe, quarter-sized) hail cannot be ruled out.