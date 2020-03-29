Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.