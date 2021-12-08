PREP WRESTLING|Gordon Central Warriors wrestlers doing well, staying busy Giordon Central wrestling Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gordon Central wrestling squad remained busy before the upcoming Holiday break.In their last match on Tuesday, the Warriors defeated Model 73-22.The team only lost two matches that were not forfeits.Nate Swims, Landin Siburkis, Browning Marlowe, Toby Taylor, Colton Banks, Vance Siburkis, Chapel Parr, Juan Rodriguez, Yair Martinez, Andon Bailey, Johnathan Gonzalez, Landon Timms, Cooper Pass all had varsity wins.Gabe Roberson, Braedyn Childers, Jeffery Cameron, and Marlee Phipps had JV wins.The team was back in action this Thursday at Dade County High School starting at 4:30 p.m.The Gordon Central team defeated Cherokee County in Alabama 36-30 before getting the victory over Rome.Brennon Chamlee, Omar Lara, Isaac Campuzano, Carter Jones, Hayden Autry, and Noah Tinch all had varsity wins. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now All southbound lanes of I-75 closed due to emergency bridge repair Calhoun headed to 5A state title game in Atlanta Gordon County man in Hays State Prison schemed to steal $3 million in heavy equipment Jury list for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 Candlelight Tours return to Chief Vann House Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.