The Gordon Central wrestling squad remained busy before the upcoming Holiday break.

In their last match on Tuesday, the Warriors defeated Model 73-22.

The team only lost two matches that were not forfeits.

Nate Swims, Landin Siburkis, Browning Marlowe, Toby Taylor, Colton Banks, Vance Siburkis, Chapel Parr, Juan Rodriguez, Yair Martinez, Andon Bailey, Johnathan Gonzalez, Landon Timms, Cooper Pass all had varsity wins.

Gabe Roberson, Braedyn Childers, Jeffery Cameron, and Marlee Phipps had JV wins.

The team was back in action this Thursday at Dade County High School starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Gordon Central team defeated Cherokee County in Alabama 36-30 before getting the victory over Rome.

Brennon Chamlee, Omar Lara, Isaac Campuzano, Carter Jones, Hayden Autry, and Noah Tinch all had varsity wins.

