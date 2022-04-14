The Gordon Central High School track and field team had some athletes do very well at the recent County Line Championship just before Spring Break.
While the boys and girls teams did rack up some first places in the relay races, they also had two individual firsts on the girls side to highlight their efforts.
The girls' team's best event was the 800-meter run, where Gordon Central was first and second with Alicia Dela Cruz winning the race (2:39.72) and she was just ahead of teammate Jessica Gutierrez (2:40.32) as those two girls were close to each other the entire way.
The Warriors actually ended that event with three of the first six places as Ana Organista came in sixth, giving the Warriors 16 points alone in that event.
Junior high jumper Kayla Caudill was the other Gordon Central gold medalist and Caudill won her specialty -- the high jump -- with a personal best of 4 feet, 9 inches. She went three inches higher than the 4-6 distance that was second.
In the relays, the Warriors had a pair of second places. They were the runner-up in the 4-x-100-meter (52.25) and in the 4-x-200 meters (1:53.76).
The Dalton girls won both of those races, and the 400 relay was extremely close with the Lady Catamounts running a 53.09. In the 800-meters, the Lady Cats had the only time below a minute and 50 seconds and Gordon Central was two seconds faster than third-place Calhoun.
Besides her second in the 800-m, Gutierrez completed an excellent day in the distance races with a third place finish in the 1,600-meter run or the mile. Gutierrez ran a 6:49.03 for the bronze medal.
Gordon Central had one other individual third place and it came from junior Meredith Campuzano in the discus. She had a distance of 94 feet, eight inches in a field where she was less than a foot away from the second place distance of 95 feet, four inches.
The team also had two individual fourth places and two more fifths.
Katerine Queda Hernandez was fourth in the 3,200-meter run to complete a strong showing by the Lady Warriors in the distance events. Hernandez ran a 15:54.27.
Jessica Ullman came in fourth in the shotput for GC, finishing with a distance of 30 feet even. She was also the last girl in a field of nearly 20 competitors that went 30 feet or beyond as the winning distance was a 37-2.
Arwen Boyle was fifth in the pole vault at 6-foot-6 and there was tie for third place with two girls going over the bar at seven feet. The winning distance was eight-feet even.
Junior Cassie Chastain also placed fifth in the 200-meter run for the Lady Warriors' highest finish in the sprints. Chastain ran a 27.72 time.
The Gordon Centrail girls were also fifth in the 4-x-400 relay, running a 5:11.06