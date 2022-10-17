For the Gordon Central High School football team, there are three games left on the schedule.

And that trio of contests comes a little earlier this week than usual with the Warriors going to Rockmart Thursday night, instead of Friday night, in what is a big Region 7-2A clash for both teams.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In