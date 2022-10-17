For the Gordon Central High School football team, there are three games left on the schedule.
And that trio of contests comes a little earlier this week than usual with the Warriors going to Rockmart Thursday night, instead of Friday night, in what is a big Region 7-2A clash for both teams.
For the Warriors, however, playing on Thursday may not be a bad thing because they didn't play last week and it would seem they would be anxious to get back on the field after doing nothing but practicing for two consecutive weeks.
And the question is: can they rise up and have some success in these final three games?
Well, it won't be easy this week as Rockmart, in its first year in the 2A classification, has had a real cakewalk through the first three weeks with their new playmates.
The Yellow Jackets have been just what everyone thought they might be coming into the 2A division after winning the Region 6-3A championship. They have been just about unstoppable on offense and have been getting a ton of stops on defense and currently sit with a 3-0 record heading into Thursday's meeting.
In those three 7-2A wins, none have been close as they have outscored Model, Haralson County, and Murray County by a combined 153-14 count and that includes shutout wins over Haralson and Murray in their two most recent games.