The Gordon Central boys track and field team was fourth Saturday at its own Nance Industries Relays at Ratner Stadium.
The Warriors finished the day-long competition with 93 points and were not that far from the three teams ahead of them.
Model won the meet with 112 points and the Blue Devils were just ahead of Sonoraville and Dalton, which had a real battle for second place all day before the final results had the Phoenix second with 107 points and Dalton at 106 for third in the meet.
The Warriors did very well in a few of the field events, winning one and placing a couple of people in the top three in a couple of others.
Camdon Miles was the only Gordon Central athlete to bring home the gold, winning the long jump in an event that saw the blue-and-silver finish first and third individually.
Miles came in first (19-7.50) with the only jump over 19 feet. But the real fight was for second place, with teammate D'Andre McIntosh just an inch away from securing the silver medal. McIntosh had a best distance of 18-09.5 and the second place distance was an 18-10.5.
The Warriors also had a couple of stellar performances in the triple jump, coming in second and third.
Aiddyn Bennett was second in the event with a distance of 35-10 and he was ahead of teammate Gavin Holmes, who came in third with a 33-09.5. The winning distance was a 37-09 by a Dalton student-athlete.
Senior Cade Hendrix had Gordon Central's other individual third place, securing the bronze medal in the shot put (39-11). Calhoun sophomore Christian Bell was fourth in the competition (38-07).
Dalton also had the winner in the shot put with a length of 41 feet, six inches and he was the only shot putter to go farther than 41 feet.
Gordon Central competed in six of the seven relays and their best finish came in the 800 sprint medley relay, where they placed third.
Other than that, the Warriors were either fourth or fifth in the other five relays.
In that sprint medley relay, which is not an event sanctioned by the GHSA, the Warriors placed third (1:42.18) in one of the tightest races of the day as the first three teams were less than three seconds apart.
Model finished first with a 1:39.62 and the second place time was a 1:41.78, meaning the Warriors were just a step off the pace at the finish line.
The blue-and-silver just missed placing third in the 4-x-100, taking fourth with a 45.47 as the top four teams were less than two seconds apart. Dalton won with a 43.97 and the third place time was a 45.09, again meaning the Warriors were right there at the end.
The Warriors had two of the first five places in the 4-x-400, coming in fourth (3:52.92) and fifth. That fourth place time was the final one under four minutes as the fifth place Warrior foursome had a time of 4:04.68. The Warriors actually had three teams in that relay race.
Model, which Gordon Central will face the Region meet this spring, was first with a 3:41.86 as the top four teams were only 11 seconds apart in the final results.
And the Warriors were fourth in the 4-x-200, running a 1:43.06.
Their final fourth place relay run came in the 4-x-1,600, where Gordon Central had a 23:13.51 time. The top four teams were all basically three minutes apart from each other with Dalton's 20:32.70 winning the race.
And the Warriors placed fifth in the 4-x-800, running a 10:03.62 as the four times ahead of them were under 10 minutes.