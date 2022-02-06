The Gordon Central High School soccer team will begin defense of its Region 7-2A championship this Wednesday when they take on Pepperell.
The Warriors, who have won their first two games to start the year, will end a nearly two-week layoff when they kickoff against the Dragons after the only games they were schedule play last week was rained out.
"I don't think the time between games will affect us," Gordon Central head coach Matt Wiley said. "I think my guys will be itching to go because it has been a while since we played. But these rainouts and having to reschedule games are something we're used too. We've dealt with it in the past, so I don't think it's a real big deal and I think we'll be ready to go against Pepperell."
They were supposed to play at Adairsville last Thursday, but then "the weather got all crazy on us," as Wiley said, and that contest was canceled as the coach works to reschedule the game.
"Even though we were supposed to play on a turf field, with the way the rain was coming down and the wind was blowing, I don't think it would have been productive for either side to play that game," he said. "And when I talked to the Adairsville coach, he totally agreed. I would much rather cancel a game than play in conditions where someone can get hurt. But I do feel like we'll be able to reschedule the game so we're working on that."
He said the Region is a strong one from top to bottom.
"We play in a very good region," Wiley said. "It definitely is a region that will get you ready for the playoffs. And in the last three years, we've had three different teams win it. We won it last year and Coosa won it before that and Pepperell won it before that. And the year before last, the four teams in this Region that made the playoffs all won their first-round games, so this is a strong Region. And we've got a very tough game right way against a good Pepperell team, so I think it's going to be a very interesting to see how it all plays out. But it's a very good Region."
He said he would like to think the Warriors are the team to beat, but anything can happen on any given night.
"You've got five very good teams in this Region, so I don't know if there is a real favorite," Wiley said. "All the teams are good. All the teams are very well-coached. Every team has very good athletes. Us, Coosa, Pepperell, Model and Fannin County are always in the hunt to make the playoffs. I know every year a really good team in this Region doesn't get in because only four teams make it, so it's going to be tough. But I think playing good competition always makes you better and we're fortunate that in our Region, all the competition is really good."
He also believes he knows what will separate the final four to get in from the good ones that come up short.
"I think it comes down to defense," Wiley said. "That's why you need to score early and you need to score often in our Region to be successful. I know some people might here that and think we're running the score up or something like that, but I really and truly believe in our Region, if you don't keep scoring, you could find yourself in a real close match or you could lose a match. In our Region, with these teams, no lead is safe so even if you are three or four goals, you need to keep adding on or the other guys can start scoring, and all of a sudden, you can find yourself fighting to get the job done."
The game against Pepperell was the team's only scheduled match this week. The Warriors then go to Dade County on Monday night.
The Warriors. who were the Region 7 champs last year and reached the 2A state tournament, are 2-0 this winter.